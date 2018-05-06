News By Tag
Conservancy of Southwest Florida offers special programs for national Endangered Species Day
On Saturday, May 19, visitors to the Conservancy can complete special arts and crafts projects featuring endangered and threatened species. Four special sessions highlight the day:
· Gopher Tortoise Walk (10:30 a.m.): Take a guided walk through the Conservancy's tortoise preserve and learn about the reptile.
· Reptile Rendezvous (11:15 a.m.): Learn about Southwest Florida's threatened and endangered animals, including the Eastern indigo snake, and meet an alligator ambassador to learn about the amazing recovery of the American alligator species.
· Hospital Happenings (12:15 p.m.): Examine the work being carried out by the Conservancy's von Arx Wildlife Hospital, which treats injured, sick and orphaned animals. Staff will highlight the incredible recovery of bald eagles.
· Ocean Discoveries (1:15 p.m.): Learn about the underwater habitats of Southwest Florida and the endangered species that call our waterways home.
Additionally, the Conservancy is offering a unique weekend partnership with the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. Guests to the Naples Zoo, including daily ticket holders and annual members, can receive free admission to the Conservancy on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. Likewise, Conservancy guests and members will receive free entrance to the Naples Zoo on Friday, May 18, Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20. Volunteers and staff members also can receive the reciprocal offer.
The U.S. Congress developed national Endangered Species Day in 2006 to create opportunities to learn about the importance of protecting endangered species, wildlife and habitat.
Endangered Species Day is one of the Conservancy's popular Family Fun Day offerings. The center will recognize World Oceans Day on June 8 and Too Cool for School Day on August 11.
The Conservancy Nature Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $14.95 for adults and $9.95 for youth ages 3 to 11; children 2 and under are free. Basic family memberships start at $65.
About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/
