 
News By Tag
* Conservancy of SWFL
* Endangered Species Day
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1211109876


Conservancy of Southwest Florida offers special programs for national Endangered Species Day

 
 
Educational activities at the Conservancy
Educational activities at the Conservancy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Conservancy of SWFL
Endangered Species Day

Industry:
Event

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 10, 2018 - PRLog -- The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is recognizing national Endangered Species Day with a weekend of special events and educational activities.

On Saturday, May 19, visitors to the Conservancy can complete special arts and crafts projects featuring endangered and threatened species. Four special sessions highlight the day:

·         Gopher Tortoise Walk (10:30 a.m.): Take a guided walk through the Conservancy's tortoise preserve and learn about the reptile.

·         Reptile Rendezvous (11:15 a.m.): Learn about Southwest Florida's threatened and endangered animals, including the Eastern indigo snake, and meet an alligator ambassador to learn about the amazing recovery of the American alligator species.

·         Hospital Happenings (12:15 p.m.): Examine the work being carried out by the Conservancy's von Arx Wildlife Hospital, which treats injured, sick and orphaned animals. Staff will highlight the incredible recovery of bald eagles.

·         Ocean Discoveries (1:15 p.m.): Learn about the underwater habitats of Southwest Florida and the endangered species that call our waterways home.

Additionally, the Conservancy is offering a unique weekend partnership with the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. Guests to the Naples Zoo, including daily ticket holders and annual members, can receive free admission to the Conservancy on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. Likewise, Conservancy guests and members will receive free entrance to the Naples Zoo on Friday, May 18, Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20. Volunteers and staff members also can receive the reciprocal offer.

The U.S. Congress developed national Endangered Species Day in 2006 to create opportunities to learn about the importance of protecting endangered species, wildlife and habitat.

Endangered Species Day is one of the Conservancy's popular Family Fun Day offerings. The center will recognize World Oceans Day on June 8 and Too Cool for School Day on August 11.

The Conservancy Nature Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $14.95 for adults and $9.95 for youth ages 3 to 11; children 2 and under are free. Basic family memberships start at $65.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/) is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50-year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center (http://www.conservancy.org/nature-center) and von Arx Wildlife Hospital (http://www.conservancy.org/von-Arx-Wildlife-Hospital) are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way (https://www.google.com/maps/place/Smith+Preserve+Way/@26.166139,-81.7899354,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m2!3m1!1s0x88dae1edf6906625:0xaff332d727c8252d), south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support (http://www.conservancy.org/support-us) the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.

Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Conservancy of Southwest Florida
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Conservancy of SWFL, Endangered Species Day
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share