News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
KOSBE & Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union To Host Finance 101 – Smart Decisions
In this seminar, attendees will learn the importance and techniques for financial planning and budgeting. The seminar will cover –
•Debt Snowball Method
•Contingency Planning
•Building Your Emergency Fund
•Free Resources / Apps / Tips & Tricks
This is NOT a Sales Pitch but the focus will be on information and education, empowering attendees to make smart financial decisions.
Speaker(s): Hunter Strayhorn; Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union
This is a free training, but pre-registration is required. A light lunch will be served to the event attendees.
Please RSVP online at https://clients.tsbdc.org/
The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8825;
The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.
Contact
Aditi Bhave
***@kingsportchamber.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse