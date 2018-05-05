News By Tag
Party Energizers Is Going to Open Its New Branch Office In New York
Party Energizers, an event organizing and party entertaining services providing company that provides Photo Booth Rental services, DJ Services, photography and videography services for all personal, social and corporate events
"New York is an important market to us and supporting leading non-profit organizations that contribute so much to this diverse community is a priority for Party Energizers, and not to ignore our respected customers all over the state who believe in our service delivery, they are our business blood", said Daniel Price, president of Party Energizers.
The new branch will have professional Photo Booth Rental Services, Photography & Videography Services, as well as Dj Service. Party Energizers 's new branch features modern photo booths aimed at improving the overall customer experience, and a team of professional photographers and Disc Jockeys. Daniel Price added, "Whether it's a wedding, private party, reunion, Birthday celebration, Bar Mitzvahs, or promoting a product launch, Party Energizers share our commitment to improve the quality of event planning experience for New York residents."
The branch managers and their teams are available to help you of the week to help our new customers who would like to learn more about Party Energizer's products and services.
Party Energizers ( http://www.partyenergizers.com ) is one of the most leading event management organizations in United States delivering services in Videography, Photography, Rental Photo booths and Disc Jockeys. Our photographers, Dj's and event planners are the best experts in United States. We have been providing different themes and ideas for your events to make it more memorable. Our famous Dj's add more fun to the parties by setting the perfect tone and energy for the occasion. Our rental photo booths give you a chance to snap amazing photos along with fun glasses, hats and other incredible props.
Alex Nilson
***@partyenergizers.com
(888) 510-0081
