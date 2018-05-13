 
Industry News





20 Leading Fertility Experts Come Together For Free Virtual Conference And Fundraiser

Speakers focused on fertility, pre-natal, and post-partum health for women with PCOS
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - May 10, 2018 - PRLog -- This Mothers' Day weekend, over 20 of the world's leading fertility experts are coming together to share their knowledge in a free virtual conference for women with poly-cystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) as a fundraiser for the PCOS Awareness Association (PCOSAA.)

This not-for-profit online event includes speakers such as Fairhaven Health's Dr. Chris Meletis and Suzanne Munson, acupuncturist Josie Bouchier, Clinical Social Worker Amira Posner, Registered Dietician Nutritionist Crystal Karges, personal trainer Deanna Schober, therapist and coach Maria Rothenburger, author Amy Riley, and more!

Covering topics ranging from nutritional timing for optimal fertility, through safe supplementation, weight loss, mindset, masculine and feminine energy, certainty, supporting your relationship through a fertility journey, and more, these experts are sharing everything they know in a series of 30 minute interviews. The interviews will be released one-by-one over May 12-13, and will remain available for free streaming all week long.

Free registration is open at https://www.nourishsummit.com until May 13, 2018.

The Nourish Fertility Summit is a no-cost, not-for-profit digital conference for women with PCOS to discover new ideas and learn from the world's leading experts on fertility, pre-natal, and post-partum health. Founded and sponsored by a PCOS-focused nutritionist, registrants will gain access to a wide array of ideas that can support their overall health, fertility, and journey into parenthood. Registration is free at https://www.nourishsummit.com

