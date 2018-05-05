Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Biscayne Bank as a New Platinum Member

biscayne- bank- doral- chamber- member- loho

Contact

Juan Suarez

Vice President & Branch Manager

jsuarez@biscaynebank.com

305-717-2400 Juan SuarezVice President & Branch Manager305-717-2400

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Biscayne Bank platinum Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Biscayne Bank Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Biscayne Bank is a strong and stable community bank with a big commitment to personal service. Our individual, family and business customers appreciate our convenient online, phone and in-person service, competitive rates and wide array of savings, investment and loan products designed to meet your financial needs.Since opening our doors in 2005, Biscayne Bank has focused on building a solid base of loyal customers who recommend our unique brand of personal service to their families, friends, neighbors and business associates. Our professional banking team serves the diverse population of South Florida, including residents of Caribbean and Latin American countries who maintain investments and second homes in our region.Today, Biscayne Bank is a growing state-chartered full-service commercial bank with offices in Coconut Grove, Bayshore, Doral and South Miami. We are supervised and insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, providing peace of mind to our valued customers.www.biscaynebank.comThe Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.