News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Author J.A. Owenby Announces Upcoming Release For Her New Adult Romance Novel Where I'll Find You
Author, J.A. Owenby is pleased to announce the upcoming release of her new adult romance novel, Where I'll Find You. Scheduled for release May 14, 2018, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
We're all a little broken sometimes.
Nobody knows this better than the beautiful and intelligent Hadlee Jameson. She had the love and support of her family until death claimed her father causing her mother to withdraw and become a heartless ice queen.
Burying her past to the point of denial and struggling to live in the present, Hadlee chooses to focus on college, work, and her close friends. That is, until she meets the charming and mysterious Kaisen Sinclair. After their initial meeting, Kaisen begins to show up everywhere, and Hadlee questions his motives. But as Kaisen gains her trust, she ignores her intuition and feels more alive than ever before as she falls in love.
Until…a dark history begins to surface. A history her mother hid from her, all of Hadlee's life. To make matters worse, it's tied to the guy of her dreams. As the truth unfolds, Hadlee realizes life is about choices. What decisions will she make? Does she allow the patterns of her past to resurface or does she find a way to forgive and love?
Where I'll Find You is a haunting story of disturbing secrets and harrowing betrayal. Come along with Hadlee on her journey as she begins to put the pieces back together again. J.A. Owenby will once again delight her readers with this rollercoaster tale of emotional twists and turns.
Booksellers, librarians and media professionals can download a review copy of Where I'll Find You
at http://netgal.ly/
Book Details:
Where I'll Find You
By J.A. Owenby
Release Date: May 14, 2018
ISBN: 978-1732151000
ASIN: B07C7H5YFT
Pages: 308
Genre: New Adult Romance, Romance
About The Author:
J.A. Owenby lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with her husband and cat. She's a published author of six short stories, and she is currently working on her third full-length novel. She also runs her own business as a professional resume writer and interview coach—she helps people find jobs they love.
J.A. is an avid reader of thrillers, romance, new adult, and young adult novels. She loves music, movies, and good wine. And call her crazy, but she loves the rainy Pacific Northwest; she gets her best story ideas while listening to the rain pattering against the windows in front of the fireplace.
Contact Information:
Website: http://www.jaowenby.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
Media Contact
***@bookbuzz.net
7065098422
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse