Thirty-Fifth Annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade

-- Lee Hewitt, co-chairman of the Murrells Inlet Boat Parade, is pleased to announce details for the 35th Annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade.This year's parade will take place at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 at the point of Garden City Beach and make its way through Murrells Inlet. This year's theme is, "Anchors aweigh, God bless the USA."Entry forms for boats can be obtained June 16 through July 1 at Garden City Realty, Booty's Outdoors, Crazy Sister Marina, and Marlin Quay Marina or one hour before the start of the parade at the committee boat. The fee is $5.00 per boat.Preferred viewing areas are along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Belin United Methodist Church, and Morse Park Landing.T-shirts will be available for purchase, $10 each, starting one month prior to parade date with proceeds benefitting the Belin United Methodist Church Boy Scout Troop 396. Locations for purchase to be announced.The parade committee would like to remind participants and spectators to protect our coastal wetlands and refrain from littering during this event. Boat and dock decorating participants are asked to avoid incorporating elements into their design that involves throwing objects into the water, including water balloons, which pollute the environment and are harmful to the local wildlife.For more information contact Lee Hewitt 843-652-4236 or visit us on Facebook at Murrells Inlet Boat Parade.