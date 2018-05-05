News By Tag
The Exhibit Gray Tour Comes Back to Atlanta for a Exclusive Private Mansion Experience
Conversation + Art + Music w/ Enitan Bereola, Steve Canal, Swin Cash, Skyler Grey, Bryan Michael Cox & More
On May 12, 2018, Exhibit Gray Atlanta highlights Skyler Grey - a 17-year old Los Angeles street art sensation who has been named on Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 list. "The Fresh Prince of Street Art" began painting when he was 10 years old, and had his first commissioned work at 13. Rearranging pop cultural icons with bursts of vivid color, Grey's works have been acquired by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, pop singer Ashlee Simpson, The Game, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Chairman of the Board, Guggenheim Museum Bruce A. Beal, Sr. and more. Grey's most widely-circulated work, "Queen Amy" (appropriating late singer Amy Winehouse as the Queen Elizabeth II), has appeared in galleries and private viewings worldwide. His art has been exhibited at venues in London, Vancouver, Miami, Los Angeles, and Dubai. In 2014, he was honored by McDonald's at the 11th Annual 365 Black Awards, which recognizes outstanding African Americans aiding their home communities.
Additional special guests for this stop on the tour include Swin Cash, Cash is one of the most decorated basketball players in history. Cash is a 2x NCAA Champion winning at the University of Connecticut, a 3x WNBA Champion (the Detroit Shock and Seattle Storm) and a 2x Olympic Gold Medalist. Cash is currently an analyst on several networks, author, philanthropist, activist, wife and devoted mother. Bryan-Michael Cox, music aficionado and 9x Grammy Award Winning Producer will handle the soundtrack for the evening. Cox is responsible for hit records from Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Jagged Edge, Aaliyah and many more. On Saturday, May 12 from 4:00-8:00PM, Exhibit Gray is partnering with Skyler Grey to raise money for Usher's New Look Foundation at a private luxury location. 100 percent of proceeds benefit UNL.
For more information visit: https://www.thegraytour.com/
