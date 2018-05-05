 
News By Tag
* Art
* Music
* Conversation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

The Exhibit Gray Tour Comes Back to Atlanta for a Exclusive Private Mansion Experience

Conversation + Art + Music w/ Enitan Bereola, Steve Canal, Swin Cash, Skyler Grey, Bryan Michael Cox & More
 
 
rsz_1image2 (3)
rsz_1image2 (3)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Art
* Music
* Conversation

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - May 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Exhibit Gray is a traveling conversation, art exhibition and live musical journey. We introduce a platform for presentation and proper discussion of society's "gray" areas and motivate attendees on "The Mind of a Winner." Led by three-time best-selling & award-winning authors Enitan Bereola and Steve Canal, the tour provides one of the most-progressive social and creative events in the country. Starting in New York to sold out dates including Atlanta, Miami, LA, the tour presents a unique platform to market and expose new concepts, culture, and motivation to a wide sampling of over 200,000 individuals from around the country - specifically in the cultural, live event and art oriented market.

On May 12, 2018, Exhibit Gray Atlanta highlights Skyler Grey - a 17-year old Los Angeles street art sensation who has been named on Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 list. "The Fresh Prince of Street Art" began painting when he was 10 years old, and had his first commissioned work at 13. Rearranging pop cultural icons with bursts of vivid color, Grey's works have been acquired by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, pop singer Ashlee Simpson, The Game, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Chairman of the Board, Guggenheim Museum Bruce A. Beal, Sr. and more. Grey's most widely-circulated work, "Queen Amy" (appropriating late singer Amy Winehouse as the Queen Elizabeth II), has appeared in galleries and private viewings worldwide. His art has been exhibited at venues in London, Vancouver, Miami, Los Angeles, and Dubai. In 2014, he was honored by McDonald's at the 11th Annual 365 Black Awards, which recognizes outstanding African Americans aiding their home communities.

Additional special guests for this stop on the tour include Swin Cash, Cash is one of the most decorated basketball players in history. Cash is a 2x NCAA Champion winning at the University of Connecticut, a 3x WNBA Champion (the Detroit Shock and Seattle Storm) and a 2x Olympic Gold Medalist. Cash is currently an analyst on several networks, author, philanthropist, activist, wife and devoted mother. Bryan-Michael Cox, music aficionado and 9x Grammy Award Winning Producer will handle the soundtrack for the evening. Cox is responsible for hit records from Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Jagged Edge, Aaliyah and many more. On Saturday, May 12 from 4:00-8:00PM, Exhibit Gray is partnering with Skyler Grey to raise money for Usher's New Look Foundation at a private luxury location. 100 percent of proceeds benefit UNL.

For more information visit: https://www.thegraytour.com/

Media/RSVP Contact

The Resource Guild

Daniel Dickey

E: daniel@theresourceguild.com

M: 770-896-1406

Contact
Daniel Dickey
***@theresourceguild.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theresourceguild.com Email Verified
Tags:Art, Music, Conversation
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Resource Guild News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share