Kindermusik® Announces Franchise Expansion To Vietnam
"We are thrilled to be able to grow the presence of Kindermusik in Vietnam," said Scott Kinsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kindermusik International. "The brand's 40-year history and industry leadership provide a solid foundation for Kindermusik's expansion."
Thanh Bui, Principal of the Academy of Music and Performing Arts and Soul Music and Performing Arts Academy in Ho Chi Minh City, will launch Kindermusik's powerful, research-proven curriculum in Vietnam. Thanh is a world-renowned artist, musician and performer with a passion for bringing the arts to students of all ages. "Having a music or performing arts education is an integral part of an individual's self-development, as well as, an important means of self-expression,"
About Kindermusik®
Kindermusik International Inc. is the world's leading provider of music and movement programs for young children, enjoyed by millions of families in 73 countries since 1978. Kindermusik provides educators, children and families resources to help build a strong foundation for a lifetime love of learning. Kindermusik offers a full spectrum of developmentally appropriate classes for children ages newborn to seven, featuring engaging music and movement activities that promote school readiness and stimulate development in every area of the young brain. For additional information, visit Kindermusik at www.kindermusik.com.
About Academy of Music and Performing Arts and Soul Music & Performing Arts Academy
The Academy of Music and Performing Arts (AMPA) and Soul Music & Performing Arts Academy (SMPAA) is focused on raising music and performing arts education in Vietnam to a new level. With the most updated international curricula available and world-class facilities, we offer a range of music and performing arts programs, as well as various developmental activities to enhance the learning experience of our students. As we believe that music/performing arts is an integral part of an individual's holistic development, SMPAA has both the expertise and passion to deliver tangible benefits to our students. At the very core, through music and performing arts education, we prepare our students to be world-ready, to make an impact with their academic knowledge, creativity, artistic competence, sensitivity and integrity. For additional information, visit SMPAA at http://smpaa.edu.vn/
