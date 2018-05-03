News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Associate Director of Training Honored by Chicago Semester
Internship program partnership provides experiential education in the heart of Chicago
Since 2011, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago has partnered with Chicago Semester, offering internships in the firm's financial planning practice administration and operations departments. Located in the hub of Chicago's business district, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago is a prime workplace for students participating in the Chicago Semester internship. A high-performance corporate culture allows students to focus on personal and professional growth with the ultimate urban, professional work experience.
"Though we are very appreciative of this award, what we value even more is our partnership with Chicago Semester," said Jenny Eason, Associate Director of Training. "We feel honored to be part of such an amazing program and to get to work with their extraordinary students."
This past semester, Regan Scott, senior from Northwestern College, and Peter Beresford, senior from Briar Cliff University, worked closely with Eason as interns for the Sales Execution Team, learning what it takes to be leaders in client satisfaction and building a financial planning practice.
"Having the chance to intern at Northwestern Mutual - Chicago this semester has allowed me to develop as a well-rounded professional,"
In addition to the Chicago Semester program, the firm provides internship opportunities in the planning department as an investment analyst intern, as well as the firm's most popular and nationally recognized financial representative internship program.
About Chicago Semester
The mission of Chicago Semester is to provide urban, experiential education from a Christian perspective that equips students for integrated personal, professional, and public lives. More information can be found at http://chicagosemester.org/
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com a top internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
