Medicare 101 offered in Sarasota
Learn the ins and outs of Medicare at Goodwill Mecca location on May 17. Presented by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida's SHINE program.
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program provides free, unbiased information and assistance for Florida Medicare beneficiaries year-round as they carefully evaluate their health care options. SHINE is administered locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL).
Medicare 101 is a well-rounded presentation covering the basics of Medicare for those soon to be eligible as well as those currently on Medicare. Participants will learn the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, and discover more about the many plan options available. Attendees will also receive information about the new Medicare cards which will begin distribution this spring.
For more information about the Medicare 101 presentation, or to receive one-on-one Medicare counseling assistance from SHINE, individuals may contact AAASWFL's helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
Goodwill Manasota is an industry-leading, 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization that changes lives through the power of work. With the sales of donated goods and philanthropic donations, Goodwill is able to assist people with disabilities and other barriers to employment by providing job skills training and employment opportunities. In 2017, Goodwill Manasota served 11,672 people, placed 555 people in jobs, assisted 360 veterans as they reintegrated back into the civilian workforce, and provided 19,540 hours of on-the-clock training for its employees. Goodwill Manasota's economic impact back to the community is worth $92.1 million. Goodwill is one of the pioneers of the reduce-reuse-
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida
