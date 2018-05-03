 
May 2018





Georgia Author Kim Carter And Raven South Publishing Release Suspense Mystery

 
 
When Dawn Never Comes
When Dawn Never Comes
 
ATLANTA - May 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Georgia Author Kim Carter And Raven South Publishing Release Suspense Mystery – When Dawn Never Comes

Georgia author, Kim Carter is pleased to announce the re-release of her suspenseful mystery novel, When Dawn Never Comes. Released by Raven South Publishing in January 2018, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Jordan Maxwell, a twenty-seven-year-old freelance journalist, ventures to New York City to make a name for herself. With both of her parents dead, she struggles to get by living in one of the worst neighborhoods in the city. In a twist of fate, Jordan finds herself the sole heir to her great-uncle's estate in Solomon Cove, Maine.

Packing her bags, she heads to Maine where she soon realizes that her rags to riches journey entails much more than she bargained for. Crime was unheard of in this small fishing village of Solomon Cove ...

Booksellers, librarians and media professionals can download a review copy of When Dawn Never Comes at http://netgal.ly/K8EiNe

Book Details:
When Dawn Never Comes
By Kim Carter
Publisher: Raven South Publishing
Published: January 2018
ISBN: 978-1947140073
ASIN: B078L4FLSH
Pages: 298
Genre: Mystery, Suspense

Wholesale Information:
Raven South
Publishing - Kelly Keylon, Owner
2165 Cheshire Bridge Road
Atlanta, GA 30324
United States
Email:  info@ravensouth.com
Phone: 1-678-591-8191

About The Author:
Kim Carter is an author of contemporary mystery, suspense, and thrillers. She has won the 2017 Readers Choice Award and has an array of titles relaunching soon for: When Dawn Never Comes, Deadly Odds, and No Second Chances under Raven South Publishing. Her novel series titled Murder Among The Tombstones is a Clara and Iris Mystery. Clara and Iris were first introduced in Sweet Dreams, Baby Belle.

Kim has been writing mysteries for some time and has a large reader fan base that she enjoys interacting and engaging with. One of her favorite things about writing mysteries is the research and traveling she does to bring her novels to life. Her research has taken her to places such as morgues, death row, and midnight cemetery visits.

Kim and her husband have raised three successful grown children. She and her husband spend their time in Atlanta with their three retired greyhounds.

She is a college graduate of Saint Leo University, has a Bachelor Degree of Arts in Sociology, and now has become a career writer and author. Between reading and traveling, she will continue to write mysteries.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.kimcarterauthor.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kimcarterauthor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthoressKimCarter/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/mysterysuspense-when-dawn-never-comes/

Source:BookBuzz.net
Click to Share