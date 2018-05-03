News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Georgia Author Kim Carter And Raven South Publishing Release Suspense Mystery
Georgia author, Kim Carter is pleased to announce the re-release of her suspenseful mystery novel, When Dawn Never Comes. Released by Raven South Publishing in January 2018, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
Jordan Maxwell, a twenty-seven-
Packing her bags, she heads to Maine where she soon realizes that her rags to riches journey entails much more than she bargained for. Crime was unheard of in this small fishing village of Solomon Cove ...
Booksellers, librarians and media professionals can download a review copy of When Dawn Never Comes at http://netgal.ly/
Book Details:
When Dawn Never Comes
By Kim Carter
Publisher: Raven South Publishing
Published: January 2018
ISBN: 978-1947140073
ASIN: B078L4FLSH
Pages: 298
Genre: Mystery, Suspense
Wholesale Information:
Raven South
Publishing - Kelly Keylon, Owner
2165 Cheshire Bridge Road
Atlanta, GA 30324
United States
Email: info@ravensouth.com
Phone: 1-678-591-8191
About The Author:
Kim Carter is an author of contemporary mystery, suspense, and thrillers. She has won the 2017 Readers Choice Award and has an array of titles relaunching soon for: When Dawn Never Comes, Deadly Odds, and No Second Chances under Raven South Publishing. Her novel series titled Murder Among The Tombstones is a Clara and Iris Mystery. Clara and Iris were first introduced in Sweet Dreams, Baby Belle.
Kim has been writing mysteries for some time and has a large reader fan base that she enjoys interacting and engaging with. One of her favorite things about writing mysteries is the research and traveling she does to bring her novels to life. Her research has taken her to places such as morgues, death row, and midnight cemetery visits.
Kim and her husband have raised three successful grown children. She and her husband spend their time in Atlanta with their three retired greyhounds.
She is a college graduate of Saint Leo University, has a Bachelor Degree of Arts in Sociology, and now has become a career writer and author. Between reading and traveling, she will continue to write mysteries.
Contact Information:
Website: https://www.kimcarterauthor.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
Media Contact
***@bookbuzz.net
7065098422
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse