BIO Announces New Blog on Medigap Plans

-- Better Insurance Options is pleased to announce the continuation of efforts to educate the ever-expanding Medicare market on the complications of choosing the right Medicare protection. The current entry, for educational purposes only, is entitled "Medigap Plans" and includes a blog entry, a video, and a podcast.New enrollees may not be aware of the choices that they will be facing, and it is important to have this information going in. There are some choices that may not be appropriate for everyone, and some choices are difficult to change once made. It is very important that each client knows exactly what they are doing at this critical time in their lives. Better Insurance Options considers it their ethical duty to make sure that each client is matched with the correct plan for them, and our ongoing education effort is all about that.There will be further education efforts going forward, in all formats. Current topics in th pipeline include Final Expense, Part D education, Out of Pocket calculations, possible pitfalls in the Part D choices, Discounts that clients can take advantage of, and much more.https://youtu.be/ggSOFBwvy5o