Nova Biomedical Launches New, CE-Marked Hemoglobin and Hematocrit Meter System
StatStrip Hb/Hct provides measured hemoglobin and hematocrit results, which are more accurate than calculated results, with excellent correlation to laboratory reference methods. With a fingerstick capillary sample and results in 40 seconds, StatStrip Hb/Hct provides the real-time accuracy that helps improve clinical decision making in a variety of healthcare settings. These include blood banks and temporary blood collection locations, dialysis centers, primary care clinics, hospitals, and oncology clinics.
For example, in blood banks, StatStrip Hb/Hct provides safe and effective blood donor screening and avoids false deferrals. For patients receiving dialysis, StatStrip Hb/Hct helps maintain Hb target levels and also monitor erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs) to the lowest effective dose. In emergency care settings and in hospitals, StatStrip Hb/Hct can aid in rapidly evaluating blood loss, initiating treatments more quickly, and monitoring critically ill patients who are at risk for low hemoglobin and hematocrit. In oncology clinics, StatStrip Hb/Hct can help proactively identify patents at high risk for chemotherapy-
StatStrip Hb/Hct's single-use biosensors do not require calibration or coding, and testing is as easy as glucose self-testing. StatStrip Hb/Hct helps reduce costs by eliminating the need for blood drawing supplies, venous phlebotomy, and laboratory testing. Wired and wireless connectivity for data integration with patient records are available. Compact and lightweight, StatStrip Hb/Hct is less than half the size and weight of other POC systems that measure only hemoglobin.
About Nova Biomedical
Incorporated in 1976 and based in Waltham, MA, Nova Biomedical is a world leader in the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-
