Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

Nova Biomedical Launches New, CE-Marked Hemoglobin and Hematocrit Meter System

 
 
StatStrip Hemoglobin and Hematocrit Meter System
StatStrip Hemoglobin and Hematocrit Meter System
 
WALTHAM, Mass. - May 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Nova Biomedical is pleased to announce the latest addition to the StatStrip line of handheld, hospital meters with the StatStrip Hemoglobin and Hematocrit Meter System (StatStrip Hb/Hct), which has gained CE mark certification and is now available in all CE regulated countries. StatStrip Hb/Hct is the only point-of-care (POC) meter to measure hemoglobin and hematocrit for accurate anemia screening and blood loss monitoring—a breakthrough made possible because of new, patented electrochemical technologies developed by Nova.

StatStrip Hb/Hct provides measured hemoglobin and hematocrit results, which are more accurate than calculated results, with excellent correlation to laboratory reference methods. With a fingerstick capillary sample and results in 40 seconds, StatStrip Hb/Hct provides the real-time accuracy that helps improve clinical decision making in a variety of healthcare settings. These include blood banks and temporary blood collection locations, dialysis centers, primary care clinics, hospitals, and oncology clinics.

For example, in blood banks, StatStrip Hb/Hct provides safe and effective blood donor screening and avoids false deferrals. For patients receiving dialysis, StatStrip Hb/Hct helps maintain Hb target levels and also monitor erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs) to the lowest effective dose. In emergency care settings and in hospitals, StatStrip Hb/Hct can aid in rapidly evaluating blood loss, initiating treatments more quickly, and monitoring critically ill patients who are at risk for low hemoglobin and hematocrit. In oncology clinics, StatStrip Hb/Hct can help proactively identify patents at high risk for chemotherapy-induced anemia and direct treatment accordingly.

StatStrip Hb/Hct's single-use biosensors do not require calibration or coding, and testing is as easy as glucose self-testing. StatStrip Hb/Hct helps reduce costs by eliminating the need for blood drawing supplies, venous phlebotomy, and laboratory testing. Wired and wireless connectivity for data integration with patient records are available. Compact and lightweight, StatStrip Hb/Hct is less than half the size and weight of other POC systems that measure only hemoglobin.

About Nova Biomedical

Incorporated in 1976 and based in Waltham, MA, Nova Biomedical is a world leader in the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art, whole blood, point-of-care and critical care analyzers, as well as providing the biotechnology industry with the most advanced instruments for cell culture monitoring. Nova is one of the fastest growing in vitro diagnostic companies in the world. Nova's biosensor technology is incorporated in products ranging from handheld meters for glucose self- and point-of-care testing to critical care whole blood analyzers designed for rapid measurement of over 20 analytes. Nova's biotechnology-specific BioProfile line has pioneered comprehensive cell culture testing, providing over 20 critical cell culture tests with over 12 unique instrument offerings for broad range of cell culture applications. Nova employs over 1,200 people worldwide and has wholly owned subsidiaries located in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan. Certified by the International Organization for Standardization, Nova has manufacturing operations located in the U.S., Taiwan, and Brazil. www.novabiomedical.com

Contact
Guy Rodomista
***@novabio.com
