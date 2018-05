Envisioning Justice to hold free arts and humanities events on reimagining the criminal legal system

Citywide conversation about the impact of incarceration on Chicago's communities continues May 11 in Little Village and Back of the Yards featuring art exhibits, performances and discussions created with local residents

-- Throughout May, open house events produced by Envisioning Justice community partners designed to bring Chicagoans from all areas and walks of life to the same table will be held. The Open Houses celebrate the culmination of a ten-week session of arts education classes and community discussion programs. Stop by to see how these communities across the city are using the arts and humanities to envision positive changes to the criminal justice system.Friday, May 11, 20184:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Open House attendees can view and learn about art created by Little Village residents ranging from age 12 to adults, including intergenerational projects. Youth and adults have spent 10-weeks engaging the connected issues of immigration, deportation and the criminal justice system through painting, theater, film and community discussion.Discussion about how immigration and deportation are often told and the importance of including the voices of those most directly impactedFriday, May 11, 20185:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.As part of the Envisioning Justice initiative to reimagine criminal justice and mass incarceration, the #BreathingRoom launched the #FreethePeople Academy, a free 10-week art & humanities series for community residents. The Open House will feature a culminating showcase which is a special edition of the flagship event, the #BreathingRoom series. The series is the #LetUsBreathe Collective's multidisciplinary open mic, featuring performance and political education to build community and raise consciousness. https://envisioningjustice.org/ ): Created and facilitated by Illinois Humanities, Envisioning Justice will engage Chicagoans, of all neighborhoods, races, socio-economic backgrounds, and with a diversity of perspectives, in a citywide conversation about the impact of incarceration in local communities and will invite residents to use the arts and humanities to devise strategies for lessening this impact. Envisioning Justice seeks to strengthen efforts to reimagine our criminal legal system and is inspired by the goals of justice, accountability, safety, support, and restoration for all people. Follow #Envisioning Justice at @EnvisioningJustice on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ EnvisioningJustice ) and @envisionjustice on Twitter.: Our mission is to strengthen the social, political and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement.