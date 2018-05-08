News By Tag
Envisioning Justice to hold free arts and humanities events on reimagining the criminal legal system
Citywide conversation about the impact of incarceration on Chicago's communities continues May 11 in Little Village and Back of the Yards featuring art exhibits, performances and discussions created with local residents
Little Village Hub Open House
Friday, May 11, 2018
4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
OPEN Center for the Arts, 2214 S. Sacramento Ave, Chicago
4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Community Art Exhibit – "Activating History: Incarceration and Immigration"
Open House attendees can view and learn about art created by Little Village residents ranging from age 12 to adults, including intergenerational projects. Youth and adults have spent 10-weeks engaging the connected issues of immigration, deportation and the criminal justice system through painting, theater, film and community discussion.
6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Discussion Panel – "Owning Our Stories"
Discussion about how immigration and deportation are often told and the importance of including the voices of those most directly impacted
Back of the Yards Hub Open House
Friday, May 11, 2018
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The #BreathingRoom Space (#LetUsBreatheCollective)
1434 W. 51st St, Chicago
Multidisciplinary Arts Showcase – "the #BreathingRoom Series: Free the People"
As part of the Envisioning Justice initiative to reimagine criminal justice and mass incarceration, the #BreathingRoom launched the #FreethePeople Academy, a free 10-week art & humanities series for community residents. The Open House will feature a culminating showcase which is a special edition of the flagship event, the #BreathingRoom series. The series is the #LetUsBreathe Collective's multidisciplinary open mic, featuring performance and political education to build community and raise consciousness.
About Envisioning Justice (https://envisioningjustice.org/
About Illinois Humanities: Our mission is to strengthen the social, political and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement.
Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@kurthlampe.com
