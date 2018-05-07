News By Tag
Respectable Street's 31 Year Anniversary Block Party
Featuring Joy Division's Peter Hook and The Light and 30 other live bands!
30 other bands will also be showcasing their talents that Saturday throughout different venues on the 500 block including Space Coast Ghosts, Everymen, Church Girls, Anastasiamax, Boston Marriage, Poparazzi and more.
Also on the 500 block, Hullabaloo, Voltaire and the Subculture Alley lend their space as Respectable Street celebrates over three decades of providing live music to the west end of Downton West Palm Beach.
Shows start at 7pm with Open Bar from 7-8pm and of course free pizza!
Of course, if free pizza isn't your thing, you can always try one of the great restaurants in the area; tacos at Lost Weekend, sushi at Voltaire, Kapow! Noodle Bar or Hullabaloo.
