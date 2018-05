Respectable Street's 31 Year Anniversary Block Party

Featuring Joy Division's Peter Hook and The Light and 30 other live bands!

-- Respectable Street celebrates another year the only way they know how: with a massive block party! This year, the festivities feature the one and only Peter Hook (formerly of Joy Division and New Order) as he brings his talented band The Light to center stage on the 500 block of Clematis Street on Saturday, June 2nd.30 other bands will also be showcasing their talents that Saturday throughout different venues on the 500 block including Space Coast Ghosts, Everymen, Church Girls, Anastasiamax, Boston Marriage, Poparazzi and more.Also on the 500 block, Hullabaloo, Voltaire and the Subculture Alley lend their space as Respectable Street celebrates over three decades of providing live music to the west end of Downton West Palm Beach.Shows start at 7pm with Open Bar from 7-8pm and of course free pizza!Of course, if free pizza isn't your thing, you can always try one of the great restaurants in the area; tacos at Lost Weekend, sushi at Voltaire, Kapow! Noodle Bar or Hullabaloo.For more information, check out https://www.facebook.com/ events/318032661955085/ About Respectables:Opened in 1987 Respectable Street ( https://sub- culture.org/ respectable- street ) was the first location and the concept behind the Subculture Group. Built in an old Salvation Army building circa 1923 Respectable Street has hosted over 1000 live acts ranging from the first performing avant garde act Chris and Cosey to The Red Hot Chili Peppers