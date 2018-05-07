 
News By Tag
* Respectable Street
* Peter Hook
* Live Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

Respectable Street's 31 Year Anniversary Block Party

Featuring Joy Division's Peter Hook and The Light and 30 other live bands!
 
 
RSC 31 Years
RSC 31 Years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Respectable Street celebrates another year the only way they know how: with a massive block party! This year, the festivities feature the one and only Peter Hook (formerly of Joy Division and New Order) as he brings his talented band The Light to center stage on the 500 block of Clematis Street on Saturday, June 2nd.

30 other bands will also be showcasing their talents that Saturday throughout different venues on the 500 block including Space Coast Ghosts, Everymen, Church Girls, Anastasiamax, Boston Marriage, Poparazzi and more.

Also on the 500 block, Hullabaloo, Voltaire and the Subculture Alley lend their space as Respectable Street celebrates over three decades of providing live music to the west end of Downton West Palm Beach.

Shows start at 7pm with Open Bar from 7-8pm and of course free pizza!
Of course, if free pizza isn't your thing, you can always try one of the great restaurants in the area; tacos at Lost Weekend, sushi at Voltaire, Kapow! Noodle Bar or Hullabaloo.

For more information, check out https://www.facebook.com/events/318032661955085/

About Respectables: Opened in 1987 Respectable Street (https://sub-culture.org/respectable-street) was the first location and the concept behind the Subculture Group. Built in an old Salvation Army building circa 1923 Respectable Street has hosted over 1000 live acts ranging from the first performing avant garde  act Chris and Cosey to The Red Hot Chili Peppers

Contact
Respectable Street
Nicole David
***@subculturegroup.com
End
Source:Respectable Street
Email:***@subculturegroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Respectable Street, Peter Hook, Live Music
Industry:Music
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 07, 2018
SubCulture Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share