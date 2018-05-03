News By Tag
Nonprofits Take Center Stage at Haskell & White Financial Conference
Orange County, Calif.-based CPA firm leads educational program for more than 50 organizations; topics include fundraising, tax reform
Approximately 80 leaders from 50 different nonprofits, including organizations with more than $100 million in annual revenues and support, attended the debut event held at the Center Club in Costa Mesa on April 18. While much ground was covered in the three-hour program, most of the interest centered around changes to nonprofit financial statements, which have been overhauled for the first time in a quarter-century. Within this topic, different strategies for implementation were explained as well as best practices for educating board members and donors.
"There is concern within the nonprofit world about these changes, and it's important to bring everyone up to speed as much as possible," said Wayne Pinnell (https://www.hwcpa.com/
In addition to Pinnell, presentations were given by the firm's Rick Smetanka (https://www.hwcpa.com/
Haskell & White has a long history of giving back to the community by providing professional services, volunteering time and encouraging employees to get involved. It has previously won the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Orange County Corporate Responsibility and the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Orange County National Philanthropy Day awards.
"We take a tremendous amount of pride in contributing to nonprofits through our volunteer and financial support, and we are honored that so many outstanding nonprofit leaders engaged with us on some very challenging financial topics." Smetanka said. "We are encouraged by the success of this first event and look forward to providing timely thought leadership as nonprofits will soon be facing additional financial reporting changes with leases and revenue recognition."
