May 2018
Cultural Venture Caribbeing Announces Return of Little Caribbean Tours

Popular Flatbush Events Highlight Caribbean Culture, Business, Community Hub
 
 
NEW YORK - May 7, 2018 - PRLog -- A popular neighborhood tour is coming back to Brooklyn this month for a second season.

The Little Caribbean tour, organized by cultural venture Caribbeing, will be held Sat., May 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The tour will include approximately 10 stops, allowing participants to sample an array of traditional Caribbean foods including savory patties, sweet rolls, fish cakes, doubles, rum and fresh Caribbean fruits. Guests will also be able to enjoy a live musical performance by a local steelpan ensemble. The tour will start in the lobby of the newly renovated, historic Kings Theatre (1027 Flatbush Ave.).

"Our Little Caribbean tours offer a great entree and unique opportunity to experience firsthand an overlooked neighborhood in NYC," said Shelley Worrell, founder of Caribbeing. "New York City is home to one of the largest most diverse immigrant communities in the world. Our tours celebrate all that is great about Caribbean culture while providing both locals and tourists alike with a fantastic opportunity to engage with a vibrant Brooklyn neighborhood and commercial corridors."

The tour will bring continued exposure to the newly created "Little Caribbean" neighborhood established last September. Caribbeing spearheaded the establishment of the corridor that runs along Flatbush Avenue from Empire to Nostrand Avenues aka the Junction, Church Avenue from Flatbush to New York Avenues and Nostrand Avenue from Empire to Flatbush Avenues as the first official Little Caribbean community in New York, the U.S. and the world.

Following the May 12 season opener, Little Caribbean tours will be held monthly through December. The tours were introduced in 2015 with participants traveling from as far away as Switzerland, France, Canada as well as from across the five boroughs, New Jersey and Washington State.

Register for the May 12 Little Caribbean Tour on Eventbrite at   https://www.eventbrite.com/e/little-caribbean-food-cultur.... Join the conversation with Little Caribbean on Facebook (facebook.com/littlecaribbeannyc), Twitter (@CaribbeanBK), Instagram (@littlecaribbeannyc) and with the hashtag #LittleCaribbean.

About Caribbeing
Caribbeing is a thriving cultural organization that stands at the crossroads of the film, art, and culture. Based in Brooklyn, AKA the "Little Caribbean," Caribbeing spans contemporary culture and is a hub for creativity and collaborations with some of the Caribbean's most visionary talent and innovative brands. Now in its sixth year, Caribbeing has grown into a global movement. Learn more about Caribbeing at http://www.caribbeing.com. Follow Caribbeing on Facebook (@caribbeing), Twitter (@caribbeing) and Instagram (@iamcaribbeing) and with hashtags #Caribbeing #IAMCARIBBEING.

Contact
Shelley V. Worrell
***@caribbeing.com
347-268-1613
End
Source:Caribbeing
Email:***@caribbeing.com Email Verified
Tags:Caribbean Culture, Caribbean Food, Brooklyn Tourism
Industry:Event
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Disclaimer
