A retelling of 19th century Sauk land dispossession and Scott County settlement

918studio Press to release 5th anniversary edition of Her Kind, a novel
 
 
her-kind-cover
her-kind-cover
DAVENPORT, Iowa - May 7, 2018 - PRLog -- 918studio press announced today it will release a fifth-anniversary edition of Her Kind, a novel, by Robin Throne in September. The first edition was Throne's debut novel, a historical fictionalized account of the Sauk relocation to the Iowa territory and Scott County settlement following the Black Hawk war for which she earned a literary fiction award and residency from the Writer's Well.

The new edition includes a foreword by Mississippi River visual artist, Nancy L. Purington, who described Her Kind as a poignant Great River Road history lesson along the Upper Mississippi River Valley.

Throne, a Quad Cities area writer/researcher, has continued feminist research into land and voice dispossession among indigenous cultures as a visiting researcher at the John Henry Hauberg Papers, Augustana College, in fall 2017 and will present, "Hermeneutic Archival Research & Artistic License: Exhuming Dispossessed Sauk Voices through Creative Non-Fiction," May 17 at the Fourteenth International Congress of Qualitative Inquiry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Her new work is an allegorical novella of three generations of Gullah women and Lowcountry heirs' property land dispossession to be released in October by Anaphora Literary Press.

Find out more on the 918studio press website at http://918studiopress.com/her-kind-a-novel/.

