A retelling of 19th century Sauk land dispossession and Scott County settlement
918studio Press to release 5th anniversary edition of Her Kind, a novel
The new edition includes a foreword by Mississippi River visual artist, Nancy L. Purington, who described Her Kind as a poignant Great River Road history lesson along the Upper Mississippi River Valley.
Throne, a Quad Cities area writer/researcher, has continued feminist research into land and voice dispossession among indigenous cultures as a visiting researcher at the John Henry Hauberg Papers, Augustana College, in fall 2017 and will present, "Hermeneutic Archival Research & Artistic License: Exhuming Dispossessed Sauk Voices through Creative Non-Fiction,"
Her new work is an allegorical novella of three generations of Gullah women and Lowcountry heirs' property land dispossession to be released in October by Anaphora Literary Press.
Find out more on the 918studio press website at http://918studiopress.com/
