Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Pickleball Rocks Launches High Performance Apparel Brand

Pickleball Rocks Training Academy Welcomes Scott Moore, Daniel Moore and Jonathan Moore To The Team and Launches High Performance Pickleball
 
 
High Performance Pickleball
High Performance Pickleball
 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - May 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Today the team at Pickleball Rocks, announced the launch of their newest pickleball brand, High Performance Pickleball.  Along with this exciting launch, came the great news that the nationally known Pickleball Rocks Training Academy, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has increased its coaching staff by three with the addition of Scott, Daniel and Jonathan Moore.

Said Pickleball Rocks president Rodney Grubbs, "We couldn't be happier about adding Scott, Daniel and Jonathan Moore to our Pickleball Rocks Academy coaching team.  The Moore's certainly take teaching the game of pickleball to a whole new level.  But even more importantly to us is that we are adding a truly great family.  They mirror not only our family values, but our passion to grow pickleball across the globe.

The Moore family will operate and control our new High Performance Pickleball brand name, and as they do now, will offer high level training boot camps, clinics and mini clinics throughout North America, Europe and Asia."

Recent US Open triple crown winner Scott Moore added, "It seems like Pickleball Rocks is recognized absolutely everywhere, so we're happy to be teaming up with one of the most recognized brand names in pickleball.  With their help, we love the thought of building the High Performance Pickleball brand and taking our clinics and boot camps around the world."

According to terms of the agreement, High Performance Pickleball will be added as a featured  training offering of the Pickleball Rocks Training Academy.  The High Performance Pickleball brand will include a full line of pickleball shirts and hats for sale along with the famous, high intensity training long associated with the Moore family.

To find a clinic or boot camp coming to your town, check the calendar at www.PickleballRocksAcademy.com

To book a High Performance Pickleball event with the Moore's, contact them at www.HighPerformancePickleball.com

About Pickleball Rocks and The Pickleball Rocks Training Academy and High Performance Pickleball

Pickleball Rocks™ is a registered trademark and the best selling pickleball apparel brand in the world.
The Pickleball Rocks Training and Fun Academy is a full service pickleball training academy headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Learn more about the academy at www.PickleballRocksAcademy.com

High Performance Pickleball is a high level pickleball training option of the Pickleball Rocks Academy, offering clinics, boot camps and mini camps lead by Scott, Daniel and Jonathan Moore.
Learn more about them at www.HighPerformancePickleball.com

Source:Pickleball Rocks
Email:***@allaboutpickleball.com Email Verified
Tags:Pickleball Rocks, High Performance Pickleball, Pickleball Rocks Training
Industry:Sports
Location:Fort Wayne - Indiana - United States
Subject:Partnerships
