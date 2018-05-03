News By Tag
Pickleball Rocks Launches High Performance Apparel Brand
Pickleball Rocks Training Academy Welcomes Scott Moore, Daniel Moore and Jonathan Moore To The Team and Launches High Performance Pickleball
Said Pickleball Rocks president Rodney Grubbs, "We couldn't be happier about adding Scott, Daniel and Jonathan Moore to our Pickleball Rocks Academy coaching team. The Moore's certainly take teaching the game of pickleball to a whole new level. But even more importantly to us is that we are adding a truly great family. They mirror not only our family values, but our passion to grow pickleball across the globe.
The Moore family will operate and control our new High Performance Pickleball brand name, and as they do now, will offer high level training boot camps, clinics and mini clinics throughout North America, Europe and Asia."
Recent US Open triple crown winner Scott Moore added, "It seems like Pickleball Rocks is recognized absolutely everywhere, so we're happy to be teaming up with one of the most recognized brand names in pickleball. With their help, we love the thought of building the High Performance Pickleball brand and taking our clinics and boot camps around the world."
According to terms of the agreement, High Performance Pickleball will be added as a featured training offering of the Pickleball Rocks Training Academy. The High Performance Pickleball brand will include a full line of pickleball shirts and hats for sale along with the famous, high intensity training long associated with the Moore family.
To find a clinic or boot camp coming to your town, check the calendar at www.PickleballRocksAcademy.com
To book a High Performance Pickleball event with the Moore's, contact them at www.HighPerformancePickleball.com
About Pickleball Rocks and The Pickleball Rocks Training Academy and High Performance Pickleball
Pickleball Rocks™ is a registered trademark and the best selling pickleball apparel brand in the world.
The Pickleball Rocks Training and Fun Academy is a full service pickleball training academy headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Learn more about the academy at www.PickleballRocksAcademy.com
High Performance Pickleball is a high level pickleball training option of the Pickleball Rocks Academy, offering clinics, boot camps and mini camps lead by Scott, Daniel and Jonathan Moore.
Learn more about them at www.HighPerformancePickleball.com
