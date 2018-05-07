News By Tag
Celebrate the Flavors of Ecuador with Bonita Premium Gourmet
Brand Ambassador Chef Diane Henderiks Presents Bonita Product Launch with Cooking Demo for Mother's Day at Corrado's Market in Wayne, New Jersey
The special gathering will include a meet & greet and cooking demonstration with Chef Diane Henderiks, a Registered Dietitian, regular contributor on FOX & Friends and host of "Chef Inspired Healthy" on The Daily Meal Video Network. She will discuss the health benefits of Ecuadorian cuisine and Bonita will be announcing exciting gift basket drawings throughout the day, worth over $100 each.
Bonita Premium Gourmet is providing the United States consumer access through brand ambassador Chef Diane Henderiks to new products from Ecuador, a rich history of gastronomy that's one of South America's "best kept culinary secrets". Ecuadorian cuisine reflects an ancient indigenous culture mixed with European influences, and Chef Diane Henderiks will show you how to create delicious and wholesome dishes for your family. Bonita Premium Gourmet believes in delivering high-quality ingredients that reflect the diversity of Ecuador's delicious flavors. Their philosophy is that food should never be boring, that is why they've crafted a line of delectable chocolates, coffee, spreads, and sauces. With Bonita Premium Gourmet, every meal is a special occasion to enhance family time.
For such a relatively small country, comparable in size to the state of Colorado, Ecuador has carried its weight on the culinary scene with one of the most varied cuisines with influences from the coast, Andes highlands and from its share of the Amazon basin. With an abundance of highly diversified micro-climates, quality soil characteristics, a culture of small, hands-on farming, intolerance for genetically modified agriculture;
About Bonita Premium Gourmet: Their mission is to deliver a product that is both irresistibly delicious and crafted from the finest quality ingredients. Bonita Premium Gourmet was born out of the diverse and abundant flavors of Ecuador. Their products include chocolates, coffee, spreads and sauces with ingredients and flavors as exotic as Ecuador itself. Visit https://bonitagourmet.com for more company and product information.
About Diane Henderiks: Diane is a culinary nutritionist, creator of "Dig In with Chef Diane Henderiks" and host of "Chef Inspired Healthy" on The Daily Meal Video network. She raises the culinary bar for healthy, simple and delicious cooking by teaching America how to eat well. http://www.dianehenderiks.com
About Corrado's Market: Corrado's is a third generation family owned and operated specialty food store with New Jersey locations in Clifton, Wayne, Fairfield and North Arlington. https://www.corradosmarket.com
Contact Susan Belfer at Belfer Communications for additional information, media inquiries, personal appearances and interviews at 732.239.1559 or sbelfer@belfercom.com.
Media Contact
Susan Belfer of Belfer Communications
***@belfercom.com
