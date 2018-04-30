News By Tag
Hindus welcome Atlanta Airport plans of yoga space
ATL is seeking proposals to develop "Traveler's Oasis" on its T & B Concourses totaling 4,334 square feet, which includes Yoga/Meditation space with yoga mats, with the optional provision of "instructional yoga exercise technique videos".
Calling it a step in the positive direction for ATL, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, urged all top world airports to provide yoga facilities for the passengers if they wanted to help reduce their stress levels and be "world-class"
Yoga, referred as "a living fossil", was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization, Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted.
Rajan Zed further said that yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical.
According to US National Institutes of Health, yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. According to "2016 Yoga in America Study", about 37 million Americans (which included many celebrities)
Awards-winning ATL with history going back to 1925, owned by the City of Atlanta and operated by its Department of Aviation and spread in 4,700 acres; claims to be "the busiest and most efficient airport in the world". It reportedly offers nonstop service to over 150 domestic and 75 international destinations and serves nearly 104 million passengers annually. Keisha Lance-Bottoms and Roosevelt Council Jr. are Atlanta Mayor and Airport General Manager respectively.
