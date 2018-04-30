TVS Consumer Direct Home Shopping Network Adds Star Power to Baby Boomer Targeted Shopping Service

TVS Television Network has launched an ad supported, video on demand, direct to consumer, home shopping network with a stellar list of celebrity hosted home shopping products. TVS Consumer Direct.Com is a free to view post cable network.

Contact

Jerry Wolff

***@tvsadsales.com Jerry Wolff

End

-- TVS Television Network has expanded its 'As Seen on TVS' advertising sales efforts to establish TVS Consumer Direct.Com. This direct to consumer, post cable television network offers top infomercials and direct to consumer TV offers. TVS Consumer Direct.Com is headed by tv advertising executive Jerry Wolff and is a joint venture between TVS Ad Sales.Com and TVS TV Networks.Com.Top celebrity endorsed infomercial products are featured on TVS Consumer Direct. Currently appearing include Time Life Rock and Roll Romance with Bobby Rydell and Darlene Love; Time Life Country Music Awards video collection; beauty secrets with Cindy Crawdord; health products with Larry King and Dr. Ho respectively;and Carol Burnett featuring her Time Life collection of TV shows.TVS Consumer Direct.Com presents health and beauty, financial services, entertainment products, sports and leisure products, kids products, and kitchen accessories on it's full time video on demand home shopping network.TVS Consumer Direct.Com is one of 17 direct to consumer, advertising supported, video on demand post cable TV networks now launched fo IPTV, mobile, and OTT viewers. Also available from TVS is TVS TV Networks.Com, 72 TVS 'Micro Channels' featuring sports, entertainment, classic TV, travel, cooking, and other television genres.TVS Television Network, the parent company, is the fourth oldest national commercial broadcast company in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows nationally and internationally. TVS is located in the Greater Los Angeles area where it has audio, video, and text facilities as well as the TVS TV Ranch.TVS Ad Sales.Com is located in Miami and New York. TVS Magazines.Com is located in Atlanta. TVS Radio Network.Com is located in Las Vegas.