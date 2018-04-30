Renowned Getty Museum exhibiting paintings of Hindu gods

End

-- The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles is showcasing images of various Hindu deities in its "Pathways to Paradise" exhibition, which will continue till August five.It includes "Krishna Uprooting the Parijata Tree" (1525-50) and "The Goddess Shri (Lakshmi)" (about 1475)—both watercolor paintings; and "Pendant with Narasimha" (9th-10th century).Welcoming the J. Paul Getty Museum for exhibiting artifacts showcasing Hindu deities, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that art had a long and rich tradition in Hinduism and ancient Sanskrit literature talked about religious paintings of deities on wood or cloth.Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged other major art museums of the world, including Musee du Louvre and Musee d'Orsay of Paris, Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Uffizi Gallery of Florence (Italy), Art Institute of Chicago, Tate Modern of London, Prado Museum of Madrid, National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, etc., to frequently organize Hindu art focused exhibitions, thus sharing the rich Hindu art heritage with the rest of the world.The J. Paul Getty Museum houses European paintings, drawings, sculpture, illuminated manuscripts, decorative arts, and photography from its beginnings to the present, gathered internationally. Timothy Potts is the Director. "Pathways to Paradise" was curated by Bryan C. Keene.Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation)is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA.