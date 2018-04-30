News By Tag
The Warranty Consultant LLC Announces Global Partnership with Global Business Consultants
Warranty Consultant LLC announces partnership with Global Business Consultants Providing Software Technology and Consulting to Clients
By bringing together expertise in many areas of warranty, service, and call center management—ranging from a service contract administration to call center operations and management to national field service and technical maintenance, the partnership will allow Warranty Consultant LLC clients to have a greater level of planning experience utilizing our software system.
Now Warranty Consultant's leading and distinctive strategic planning services are available in our custom-developed strategic planning software tool, creating high value strategic plans for small, medium and large organizations at significantly low costs. For more information contact us today! For More Information:
About The Warranty Consultant LLC
Warranty Consultant LLC is a leading international consulting firm for help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries. The firm has also has created specialized service contract programs for the consumer electronics, furniture, commercial point of sale and the renewable energy industries.
The original firm was founded in 1997, and now The Warranty Consultant works on program development, service management, business evaluations and a variety of projects with our team members. Strategic business planning services, consultants and specialized software to launch your business is available.
Media Contact
Will McCusker
will@warrantyconsultant.com
6823343094
