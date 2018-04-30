 
News By Tag
* Diaper Caddy
* Storage Tote
* Arts And Crafts Caddy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Opelika
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
654321
April 2018
30

Versitote Launches Latest Product; the Unala Storage Caddy Organizer

The complete portable storage solution! perfect for home or travel
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Diaper Caddy
Storage Tote
Arts And Crafts Caddy

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Opelika - Alabama - US

Subject:
Companies

OPELIKA, Ala. - May 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Alabama USA – Versitote are proud to announce the launch of their product, an amazing tote called the Unala Storage Caddy Organizer (http://www.amzn.com/B074QTH1H2). This tote is the best versatile storage caddy in the market today for storing diaper and baby products, craft items, make-up, or anything.  Unala by Versitote has 10 outside pockets, 3 interior sections with Velcro dividers, a removable rigid bottom, adjustable length handles, is machine washable and perfect for homes or travels.

The Unala has no limits whatsoever, unlike other totes in the market, as it can carry anything and everything. The 10 outside storage pockets are all 5" deep making it possible to store small items such as nail clippers, needles, nail polish, tubes, and paint. It also has 2 large meshes, 4 large and 4 small fabric pockets all around the sides for dropping and storing things one would need to easily access.

The interior of this tote is also very customizable with its removable "T" plastic divider offering users versatility and durability. The divider makes it possible to split the tote into sections depending on what the user wants. The dividers are very sturdy, meaning the tote would not collapse when fully packed.

Unala by Versitote comes with adjustable length handles that lets users control their grip. The handles can be adjusted between lengths of 18" to 25" meaning even tall stuffs can be successfully carried in this amazing tote.

Other remarkable features of Versitote's Unala Storage Caddy Organizer include; a removable, extra-strong, and non-flexible bottom that supports whatever is put inside, and a plastic storage snap bag, that can be used to store the Unala when it's not being used.

Unala is available for purchase on Amazon at
http://www.amzn.com/B074QTH1H2, and is the perfect gift for women, men, teens or children, regardless of age.

Contact
Lisa Martin
***@versitote.co
End
Source:
Email:***@versitote.co Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share