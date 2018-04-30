News By Tag
Versitote Launches Latest Product; the Unala Storage Caddy Organizer
The complete portable storage solution! perfect for home or travel
The Unala has no limits whatsoever, unlike other totes in the market, as it can carry anything and everything. The 10 outside storage pockets are all 5" deep making it possible to store small items such as nail clippers, needles, nail polish, tubes, and paint. It also has 2 large meshes, 4 large and 4 small fabric pockets all around the sides for dropping and storing things one would need to easily access.
The interior of this tote is also very customizable with its removable "T" plastic divider offering users versatility and durability. The divider makes it possible to split the tote into sections depending on what the user wants. The dividers are very sturdy, meaning the tote would not collapse when fully packed.
Unala by Versitote comes with adjustable length handles that lets users control their grip. The handles can be adjusted between lengths of 18" to 25" meaning even tall stuffs can be successfully carried in this amazing tote.
Other remarkable features of Versitote's Unala Storage Caddy Organizer include; a removable, extra-strong, and non-flexible bottom that supports whatever is put inside, and a plastic storage snap bag, that can be used to store the Unala when it's not being used.
Unala is available for purchase on Amazon at
http://www.amzn.com/
