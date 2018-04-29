News By Tag
Adams Group, a North Port Top Manufacturer, Snags a Contract for the Atlanta Braves Stadium
The Complex is currently under construction in the 9,600-acre master-planned community of the West Villages area of North Port and is projected to open in time to host the Braves' final game of the 2019 spring training season. This $125 million public-private project will include the main stadium, a clubhouse for major and minor league players, offices, multiple training fields and, of course, all necessary parking spaces and site beautification.
Ethan Adams, the CEO of Adams Group, is excited to share this very recent development. "At Adams Group our mission is to build beautiful environments and thriving relationships. Over the years, we've been fortunate enough to build environments for other major league clubs, such as the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. These experiences, along with continued relationship cultivation, helped open the door for us at this new facility. Being selected to help build the North Port complex is a great reminder that our efforts do continue to produce fruitful results."
Adams went on to say, "It signals to me that the local economy is definitely a lot bigger than it was when we moved to North Port and Sarasota County in 2010. Moving to our six-acre site has proved to be a very good decision for the company. Not only are we able to better tap into the workforce in North Port and Sarasota County, but our convenient location also allows us to easily reach our clientele base throughout the southeast U.S." With this new project at the North Port spring training facility, the company is expected to create more jobs at their North Port headquarters, which is located at the North Port Park of Commerce.
North Port's Economic Development Program Manager, Ruth Buchanan, reflects on this major accomplishment for Adams Group. "One of my very first business recruitment projects in North Port was Adams Group. Together with Sarasota County and the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota, the City of North Port worked diligently and we were able to provide a meaningful incentive to the company which then relocated their corporate headquarters, brought in 62 jobs, and added 100 jobs over the course of five years," says Buchanan. "This is what I call a win-win-win scenario, some people may call it a true public-private partnership. Whichever term you would use, the combined effort to facilitate Adams Group coming to North Port was a fortuitous decision on the part of the three entities. Jobs, investments, and revenues are the gold standard by which we measure success in our field."
About Adams Group
Founded by two brothers back in 1978, Adams Group is celebrating 40 years of experience as a manufacturer and installer of commercial architectural casework and solid surface solutions. While the original goal for the brothers was simply to put food on the table for their families, the operation now employs nearly 100 team members and services customers throughout the southeast United States. In addition to sporting facilities, Adams Group has a proven track record of building beautiful environments in the healthcare, education, assisted living and corporate office sectors.
About the City of North Port
Billed as "the City Where You Can Achieve Anything," North Port is home to more than 67,000 residents and spans more than 104 square miles. Undeveloped natural land and a population with a youthful mindset are hallmarks of North Port, which is one of Florida's fastest-growing cities. North Port is ranked by MoneyRates as the No. 1 U.S. city for young entrepreneurs, by Milken Institute as the nation's sixth-best-performing large city, and by Southern Business and Development as best in manufacturing in Tampa Bay.
