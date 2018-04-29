News By Tag
Shriekfest Announces its Late Entry deadline!
Awarded as "one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the world",, in "top 5 coolest Horror/SciFi Film Festivals in the WORLD, in the "top 13 film festivals to die for", & one of the "top 25 film festivals worth the entry fee" by MovieMaker Magazine, Shriekfest Film Festival, currently in its 18th year in Los Angeles and 2nd year in Orlando, programs short and feature films that challenge convention and tell stories that inspire, scare, and even shock!
May 1st: Regular cut off
July 1st: Late cut off
July 10th: Really late cut off
Prizes will be awarded to the best film or screenplay in each category of competition.
For more information on how to submit go to www.shriekfest.com
Festival Founder/Director Denise Gossett says "I am super excited to see the talent that comes our way this year!".
Denise Gossett Festival Founder/Director Shriekfest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition (our 17th year!!) 2013 Movie Maker Magazine voted one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the WORLD! and in the Top 5 Coolest Horror/SciFi Film Festivals in the WORLD! Declared "LA's Most Successful & Entertaining Horror Film Festival" by LA WEEKLY 2011 Movie Maker Magazine top 13 film festivals to die for! 2010 Movie Maker Magazine top 25 film festivals worth the entry fee! Founder Denise Gossett voted number 5 out of 13 Most Influential Women In Horror History www.shriekfest.com www.imdb.me/
Denise Gossett
***@shriekfest.com
