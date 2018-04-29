 
News By Tag
* Shriekfest
* Horror
* Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
April 2018
3029

Shriekfest Announces its Late Entry deadline!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Shriekfest
* Horror
* Films

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Services

LOS ANGELES - May 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Shriekfest Call for Entries Late Call Date is July 1st

Awarded as "one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the world",, in "top 5 coolest Horror/SciFi Film Festivals in the WORLD,  in the "top 13 film festivals to die for", & one of the "top 25 film festivals worth the entry fee" by MovieMaker Magazine, Shriekfest  Film Festival, currently  in its 18th year in Los Angeles and 2nd year in Orlando, programs short and feature films that challenge convention and tell stories that inspire, scare, and even shock!

We are currently accepting shorts and feature films, shorts and feature scripts, and music videos in the horror/thriller/scifi/fantasy genres!
May 1st:  Regular cut off
July 1st:  Late cut off
July 10th:  Really late cut off

Prizes will be awarded to the best film or screenplay in each category of competition.

For more information on how to submit go to www.shriekfest.com

Festival Founder/Director Denise Gossett says "I am super excited to see the talent that comes our way this year!".

--
Denise Gossett Festival Founder/Director Shriekfest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition (our 17th year!!) 2013 Movie Maker Magazine voted one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the WORLD! and in the Top 5 Coolest Horror/SciFi Film Festivals in the WORLD! Declared "LA's Most Successful & Entertaining Horror Film Festival" by LA WEEKLY 2011 Movie Maker Magazine top 13 film festivals to die for! 2010 Movie Maker Magazine top 25 film festivals worth the entry fee! Founder Denise Gossett voted number 5 out of 13 Most Influential Women In Horror History www.shriekfest.com www.imdb.me/denisegossett www.facebook.com/shriekfest

Contact
Denise Gossett
***@shriekfest.com
End
Source:Shriekfest Horror Film Festival
Email:***@shriekfest.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shriekfest Film Festival News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share