Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BankUnited as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to BankUnited" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, N.A. is a national bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of BankUnited, Inc. and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. As of March 31, 2018, BankUnited N.A. has $30.4 billion in total assets, 87 branches in 15 Florida counties and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.
One of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services
https://www.bankunited.com/
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/
Contact
Pablo Estepe
pestepe@bankunited.com
305-592-6641
