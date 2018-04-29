News By Tag
AFA & ASA announce new national alliance for apprenticeship & training support
CEO of AFA Patrizia Torelli said the alliance would encourage a more coordinated approach to attracting new entrants into the industry and to develop them to satisfy industry needs. 'The future world of work looks vastly different to what we see today. It is exciting to envisage Australia's role on a global scale. We are clever, innovative, dynamic and responsive and our training should further our industry's ability to be globally competitive. As leaders, we need to focus on making vocational education and training attractive and engaging to customers of the system.
The most important link in the chain is the student or apprentice. After all, they are the next generation of leaders and if the training is great, then so too is our future.'
"We look forward to working with members from AFA to build the workforce of the future" said James Moran, General Manager of Apprenticeship Support Australia.
Apprenticeship Support Australia provides advice to employers, free of charge, to develop and maintain apprenticeship programs.
"We will work with AFA members to maximise the benefits available nationally with advice on what incentives and training options are available, linking employers to Registered Training Organisations, registering apprentices as required and providing mentoring services," Mr Moran said.
Employers will be able to use the Skillsroad.com.au website to share information with school leavers on opportunities available in the industry and they will be able to advertise apprenticeship and traineeship vacancies on the Skillsroad.com.au jobs board.
Members of the AFA will have the choice between having one national contact or multiple state based contacts to execute their programs. To learn more about this important initiative visit HERE (https://www.australianfurniture.org.au/
ABOUT THE AUSTRALASIAN FURNISHING ASSOCIATION
The Australasian Furnishing Association (AFA) is the peak industry organisation representing Australian and International Members spanning national and global markets. The AFA contributes to worldwide consultation, collaboration and developments on behalf of all Members, particularly in the Australasian region. AFA Members benefit from the AFA's services in both residential and commercial environs and provides advocacy and lobbying leadership via government and industry led networks.
AFA Members operate across all areas of the residential and commercial furnishing supply chain including education and training, design, manufacturing, supply of services and materials, installation, compliance, testing and certification, import and export of furniture, furnishings and components.
ABOUT APPRENTICESHIP SUPPORT AUSTRALIA
Apprenticeship Support Australia (ASN) assists AFA's nationwide membership to build workplace capability using the Australian Government's funded apprenticeships program.
ASN maximise the benefits available to AFA Members nationally with advice on what incentives and training options are available, linking employers to Registered Training Organisations, registering apprentices as required and providing mentoring services.
