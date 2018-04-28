 
News By Tag
* Alexa Skills
* Voice Assistant
* Amazon Echo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Glendale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
April 2018
302928

EasyVoice Launches OrderReady Alexa Skill Platform for Customer Notification

EasyVoice Releases Voice Assisted OrderReady for Pharmacies, Retailers, Grocers, and Distributors
 
 
"Alexa, Where is My Order?"
"Alexa, Where is My Order?"
GLENDALE, Ariz. - May 3, 2018 - PRLog -- EasyVoice, the world leader in Alexa enterprise voice assisted solutions announced the release of its OrderReady solution to deliver Alexa and Google Voice notifications to customers when their order is ready for pickup.

"If you listen to customer requests across multiple markets the top three customer reported are: Where is my order? Who is my salesperson? How can I order?", said Ron Babich, EasyVoice CEO. "The OrderReady solution solves all three of those challenges and integrates with existing ERP and finance solutions".

When a customer's order is ready, the customer see's a notification on their Alexa or Google device. The solution reduces costs by eliminating phone personnel and auto dialing costs, replacing the notification process through internet voice notification. Likewise when customers are looking to create a new order or re-order a product or service, EasyVoice will identify the salesperson and send the order to the right representative.

EasyVoice customers include pharmaceutical, retail, distributors and hospitality companies.

About EasyVoice
 EasyVoice, http://www.easy-voice.com/ (http://easy-voice.com/easyvoice-releases-voice-assisted-o...) is the world leader in Alexa and Google voice assisted solutions that improve customer experience including voice assisted customer ordering, order status notification, service requests, and company information delivered through voice.

Media Contact
Press Contact: Marie Delisi
info@easy-voice.com  Tel 602-497-4833
***@easy-voice.com
602-497-4833
End
Source:
Email:***@easy-voice.com Email Verified
Tags:Alexa Skills, Voice Assistant, Amazon Echo
Industry:Technology
Location:Glendale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share