 
News By Tag
* CANbus Controllers
* Hydraulic Controllers
* Hanover Messe 2018
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Norcross
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
April 2018
302928

STW and HAWE Hydraulik Announce Partnership

HAWE Hydraulik and STW announced their partnership for integrated mechatronic control solutions for mobile machines at Hannover Messe 2018. Together, the two partners implement complete systems from hydraulics to automation and cloud-based concepts.
 
 
STW and HAWE Hydrauliz
STW and HAWE Hydrauliz
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* CANbus Controllers
* Hydraulic Controllers
* Hanover Messe 2018

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Norcross - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

NORCROSS, Ga. - May 3, 2018 - PRLog -- HAWE Hydraulik and STW, a premier provider for mobile automation, digitalization and electrification solutions, announced their partnership for integrated mechatronic control solutions for mobile machines at the Hannover Messe 2018. Together, the two partners implement complete systems from hydraulics to automation and cloud-based concepts.

With this step, two global players with roots in Bavaria, Germany bundle their competencies to serve companies in the mobile off highway machine space. STW offers the entire portfolio of sensors, controls, interfaces, data management and cloud solutions which perfectly complement the hydraulic components, controls and systems from HAWE Hydraulik. Thus, the manufacturers of mobile machines will have only one point of contact for the entire drive solution.  Future joint development will be based on the concept of an intelligent design kit.  These products will generate added value for customers through energy efficiency, functional safety, automation, predictive maintenance and other digital or data-based functionalities.

Talking about the partnership, Karl Haeusgen, CEO of HAWE Hydraulik SE, said "Together STW and HAWE offer integrated mechatronic solutions through the combination of component, system and application knowledge across different technology fields. From control concepts through functional safety to connectivity: this partnership creates specific customer benefits!"

Dr. Michael Schmitt, Managing Director of STW GmbH added "We look forward to working with HAWE Hydraulik to better serve the manufacturers of mobile machinery. Coordinated system solutions provide our customers added value that translates into shorter time to market and superior service throughout the machine lifecycle. "

About STW: STW (https://www.stw-technic.com/ ) is an award-winning, world class provider of mobile electronics and associated software for automation, digitalization and electrification of off highway vehicles, offering a full spectrum of solutions to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation, military and oil and gas.  STW solutions have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated.

Contact
Dale Albee
***@stw-technic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stw-technic.com Email Verified
Tags:CANbus Controllers, Hydraulic Controllers, Hanover Messe 2018
Industry:Electronics
Location:Norcross - Georgia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
STW Technic News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share