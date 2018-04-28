News By Tag
STW and HAWE Hydraulik Announce Partnership
HAWE Hydraulik and STW announced their partnership for integrated mechatronic control solutions for mobile machines at Hannover Messe 2018. Together, the two partners implement complete systems from hydraulics to automation and cloud-based concepts.
With this step, two global players with roots in Bavaria, Germany bundle their competencies to serve companies in the mobile off highway machine space. STW offers the entire portfolio of sensors, controls, interfaces, data management and cloud solutions which perfectly complement the hydraulic components, controls and systems from HAWE Hydraulik. Thus, the manufacturers of mobile machines will have only one point of contact for the entire drive solution. Future joint development will be based on the concept of an intelligent design kit. These products will generate added value for customers through energy efficiency, functional safety, automation, predictive maintenance and other digital or data-based functionalities.
Talking about the partnership, Karl Haeusgen, CEO of HAWE Hydraulik SE, said "Together STW and HAWE offer integrated mechatronic solutions through the combination of component, system and application knowledge across different technology fields. From control concepts through functional safety to connectivity:
Dr. Michael Schmitt, Managing Director of STW GmbH added "We look forward to working with HAWE Hydraulik to better serve the manufacturers of mobile machinery. Coordinated system solutions provide our customers added value that translates into shorter time to market and superior service throughout the machine lifecycle. "
