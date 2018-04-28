News By Tag
Halm Law Group Founder Named as NJ Super Lawyer
Thomas W. Halm, Jr. is the founding partner of the firm and concentrates his practice in the Creditors' Rights/Bankruptcy practice. He has previously been a partner at Greenberg Traurig LLP, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, PC and Hill Wallack LLP, prior to opening the Halm Law Group. He has also previously served as the Chair of Hill Wallack's Creditor's Rights Department and the firm's Chief Information Security Officer, where he was responsible for achieving and maintaining the firm's ISO 27001 Certification. ISO 27001 is the leading standard for information security management systems (ISMS), the purpose of which is to protect client data. Halm Law Group is currently in the process of obtaining its ISO 27001 Certification.
In 2006 and 2007, Mr. Halm was recognized by New Jersey Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in the field of bankruptcy law. Mr. Halm is admitted to practice law in the State of New Jersey and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (1994). Following law school, Mr. Halm served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable James P. Courtney, Jr., Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Ocean County. An honors graduate of Seton Hall University, Mr. Halm received his law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law.
The annual Super Lawyer selections are made using a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit http://www.SuperLawyers.com.
