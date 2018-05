Winner of the Most Innovative New Concept Award, UpCart Debuts New Product on Kickstarter

Trifold LLC launches the next evolution in mobility, UpCart® City, the world's most compact stair-climbing hand cart. This patented six-wheeled hand cart is lightweight yet capable of carrying up to 77 lbs. up and down stairs and folding flat

-- TriFold LLC, the award-winning maker of the innovative and successful UpCartOriginal, Deluxe, ProShopper and Lift, announces the launch of their latest stair climbing cart, the UpCart City. The release of this new hand cart is significant because it is the most lightweight and compact cart in their product line, folding completely flat for easy storage and capable of going up and down stairs or traversing rough terrain.The patented technology has the UpCartCity folding to 4.5 inches flat. Weighing in at less than 8 pounds, this climbing cart is lightweight making it easy to put away and retrieve from closets and cars. Even with its ability to be compactly stored, the UpCartCity still handles up to 77 pounds of weight capacity. It also comes with a custom-fitted bag to help transport anything from groceries to laundry."This hand cart is a game changer to our business and we are very excited to debut this at the 2018 National Hardware Show. We always strive to improve on our ideas, concepts and products. We listened to our customers when they said they wanted something smaller and more compact. The UpCartCity is a perfect example of the company's continued innovation based on consumer needs for better functionality,"said Co-Founder and CEO Michael Reznik. "The focus on transporting bulky or heavy items easier for those living in the city, upper-floor apartments or any place with stairs can be a hassle. We are excited to make the UpCartCity a part of our legacy."The UpCart® City addresses the need for a stair-climbing dolly that is more compact and easy for everyday use. UpCart® products have been independently tested by testing agency Bureau Veritas and, therefore, reduce effort by up to 64% when up and down stairs compared to two-wheeled hand trucks."Based on the response from thousands of satisfied customers, we knew we had a solid and successful design with our UpCartOriginal. It was a natural progression of our company to bring this new hand cart to consumers," noted Leonid Khodor, Co-Founder and President of TriFold LLC. "Through our product line, we are able to provide value and reduce efforts for every demographic. Whether it is a senior citizen looking for help with groceries with the UpCartCity, a student moving into a dorm with our UpCart Deluxeor a construction worker hauling cement blocks with our UpCart Lift, there is no demographic that would not have a need or gain value from our product line."TriFold LLC has been producing UpCartproducts since 2015 when it launched the UpCartOriginal at the 2015 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas. The design and functionality of the folding six-wheeled cart caught much attention at the show and they were awarded the "Most Innovative Concept" award. In 2016, TriFold was awarded the "Retailers Choice Award" when it was selected by a panel of independent home improvement retailers from thousands of products on display at the show.To learn more about the UpCartCity or any of the product lines, or to book an interview, contact them at https://www.upcart.com/ city