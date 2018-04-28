News By Tag
Winner of the Most Innovative New Concept Award, UpCart Debuts New Product on Kickstarter
Trifold LLC launches the next evolution in mobility, UpCart® City, the world's most compact stair-climbing hand cart. This patented six-wheeled hand cart is lightweight yet capable of carrying up to 77 lbs. up and down stairs and folding flat
The patented technology has the UpCart® City folding to 4.5 inches flat. Weighing in at less than 8 pounds, this climbing cart is lightweight making it easy to put away and retrieve from closets and cars. Even with its ability to be compactly stored, the UpCart® City still handles up to 77 pounds of weight capacity. It also comes with a custom-fitted bag to help transport anything from groceries to laundry.
"This hand cart is a game changer to our business and we are very excited to debut this at the 2018 National Hardware Show. We always strive to improve on our ideas, concepts and products. We listened to our customers when they said they wanted something smaller and more compact. The UpCartCity is a perfect example of the company's continued innovation based on consumer needs for better functionality,"
The UpCart® City addresses the need for a stair-climbing dolly that is more compact and easy for everyday use. UpCart® products have been independently tested by testing agency Bureau Veritas and, therefore, reduce effort by up to 64% when up and down stairs compared to two-wheeled hand trucks.
"Based on the response from thousands of satisfied customers, we knew we had a solid and successful design with our UpCartOriginal. It was a natural progression of our company to bring this new hand cart to consumers," noted Leonid Khodor, Co-Founder and President of TriFold LLC. "Through our product line, we are able to provide value and reduce efforts for every demographic. Whether it is a senior citizen looking for help with groceries with the UpCartCity, a student moving into a dorm with our UpCart Deluxeor a construction worker hauling cement blocks with our UpCart Lift, there is no demographic that would not have a need or gain value from our product line."
TriFold LLC has been producing UpCart® products since 2015 when it launched the UpCart® Original at the 2015 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas. The design and functionality of the folding six-wheeled cart caught much attention at the show and they were awarded the "Most Innovative Concept" award. In 2016, TriFold was awarded the "Retailers Choice Award" when it was selected by a panel of independent home improvement retailers from thousands of products on display at the show.
To learn more about the UpCart®City or any of the product lines, or to book an interview, contact them at https://www.upcart.com/
