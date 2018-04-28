York Fine Arts Exhibition Tours 'Treasures of the Continent'

New contemporary art exhibition explore the culture and landscape of the European mainland.

'Village Perche, Gordes, Provence' by David Sawyer RBA

-- York Fine Arts is delighted to announce 'Treasures of the Continent', a mixed exhibition of work that explores the rich history, culture and landscape of continental Europe. Featuring original paintings by some of the gallery's most celebrated artists, including David Sawyer RBA, Michael John Ashcroft MAFA, Gordon Lees and Steve Thoms, the exhibition brings together an exclusive collection of work that masterfully traverses the jewels of the European landscape. Immersive and transporting, 'Treasures of the Continent' presents an exciting opportunity to experience the wonders of Europe through a magnificent collection of fine art.Steeped in cultural significance, Europe has an abundance of grand cathedrals, medieval castles, mesmeric waterways and celebrated ruins from which artists have drawn inspiration for centuries. From the bustling piazzas of Venice to the rolling lavender fields of Provence, each painting in the exhibition elegantly reflects the artist's enduring fascination with the European landscape. Through the eyes of some of today's leading contemporary landscape artists, the unassuming charm of the continent is exquisitely revealed and celebrated in this outstanding new exhibition.The exhibition opens at York Fine Arts' Harrogate gallery on Friday, 18May and runs until Sunday, 10of June 2018. Due to expected high volume of interest, an early viewing is recommended.For press enquiries or high resolution images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221.https:/yorkfineartsonline.co.uk