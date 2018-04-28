News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
York Fine Arts Exhibition Tours 'Treasures of the Continent'
New contemporary art exhibition explore the culture and landscape of the European mainland.
Steeped in cultural significance, Europe has an abundance of grand cathedrals, medieval castles, mesmeric waterways and celebrated ruins from which artists have drawn inspiration for centuries. From the bustling piazzas of Venice to the rolling lavender fields of Provence, each painting in the exhibition elegantly reflects the artist's enduring fascination with the European landscape. Through the eyes of some of today's leading contemporary landscape artists, the unassuming charm of the continent is exquisitely revealed and celebrated in this outstanding new exhibition.
The exhibition opens at York Fine Arts' Harrogate gallery on Friday, 18th May and runs until Sunday, 10th of June 2018. Due to expected high volume of interest, an early viewing is recommended.
For press enquiries or high resolution images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221.
https:/yorkfineartsonline.co.uk
Contact
info@yorkfineartsonline.co.uk
01904 634221
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse