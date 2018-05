Industry Veteran joins PIA Products

Contact

PIA Products

***@piaproducts.com

3306084821 PIA Products3306084821

End

-- PIA Products announces the addition of Ron Levi to the senior management team. Levi brings more than 20 years of experience, having previously held positions with Premier Parks/Six Flags, Manley Toy Network, Global Amusement Consulting, and Emerald Toy Co. He will lead the continued expansion of the Amusement division, focusing on developing new product relationships in theme park, family entertainment center, and crane/merchandiser channels."For years, there has been a void in the industry. As a former buyer, I was always surprised at the lack of reliable supply sources for retail & branded products that could be used asrizes,ncentives &wards. I'm really excited about this opportunity, and introducing a solution that services this need." – Ron LeviPIA Products distributes premium branded merchandise to North American markets specializing in Prize, Incentive, and Award fulfillment. PIA Products provides superior sales, customer service, and flexible solutions for partners and customers in a wide array of industries filling incentive programs for safety, prize, reward, fundraising, and loyalty redemption. PIA Products supplies a diverse customer base, with industry leading customer service and flexible shipping solutions. Fulfillment of orders large and small occurs via a commitment to constant technology innovation and unparalleled customer service, with online current Inventory, order functionality, tracking information, and documentation. Visit http://www.piaproducts.com for more information.