 
News By Tag
* Family Entertainment Centers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Aurora
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
April 2018
30292827

Industry Veteran joins PIA Products

 
AURORA, Ohio - May 2, 2018 - PRLog -- PIA Products announces the addition of Ron Levi to the senior management team. Levi brings more than 20 years of experience, having previously held positions with Premier Parks/Six Flags, Manley Toy Network, Global Amusement Consulting, and Emerald Toy Co.  He will lead the continued expansion of the Amusement division, focusing on developing new product relationships in theme park, family entertainment center, and crane/merchandiser channels.

"For years, there has been a void in the industry.  As a former buyer, I was always surprised at the lack of reliable supply sources for retail & branded products that could be used as Prizes, Incentives & Awards.  I'm really excited about this opportunity, and introducing a solution that services this need." – Ron Levi

PIA Products distributes premium branded merchandise to North American markets specializing in Prize, Incentive, and Award fulfillment. PIA Products provides superior sales, customer service, and flexible solutions for partners and customers in a wide array of industries filling incentive programs for safety, prize, reward, fundraising, and loyalty redemption. PIA Products  supplies a diverse customer base, with industry leading customer service and flexible shipping solutions. Fulfillment of orders large and small occurs via a commitment to constant technology innovation and unparalleled customer service, with online current Inventory, order functionality, tracking information, and documentation. Visit  http://www.piaproducts.com for more information.

Contact
PIA Products
***@piaproducts.com
3306084821
End
Source:
Email:***@piaproducts.com Email Verified
Tags:Family Entertainment Centers
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Aurora - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2018
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share