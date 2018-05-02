News By Tag
Industry Veteran joins PIA Products
"For years, there has been a void in the industry. As a former buyer, I was always surprised at the lack of reliable supply sources for retail & branded products that could be used as Prizes, Incentives & Awards. I'm really excited about this opportunity, and introducing a solution that services this need." – Ron Levi
PIA Products distributes premium branded merchandise to North American markets specializing in Prize, Incentive, and Award fulfillment. PIA Products provides superior sales, customer service, and flexible solutions for partners and customers in a wide array of industries filling incentive programs for safety, prize, reward, fundraising, and loyalty redemption. PIA Products supplies a diverse customer base, with industry leading customer service and flexible shipping solutions. Fulfillment of orders large and small occurs via a commitment to constant technology innovation and unparalleled customer service, with online current Inventory, order functionality, tracking information, and documentation. Visit http://www.piaproducts.com for more information.
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2018