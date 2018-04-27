Chrysler Nationals Weekend Promises Legends, Cool Displays, Cars and More

From the Swap Meet to the Showfield, Guests and More, This Event Has it All

Road Runner 2018

Contact

Michael Garland

***@carlisleevents.com Michael Garland

End

-- At one point in car show history, there were a few "big" Mopar themed events across the United States. Knowing they could not do them all, these "options" forced enthusiasts to have to decide which event to attend. Over time; however, the little show that could, the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals, did and as such, Mopar lovers no longer have to decide IF they'll be at Carlisle each July. Now it's just a matter of when and for 2018, when is July 13-15 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.It's not just the cars that draw guests to Carlisle, it's the people AND the swap meet. Of course, the cars, nearly 3,000 of them, help anchor the event. 2018 spotlights a handful of anniversaries that focus on the history of the brand. Displays include 50 years of the Plymouth Road Runner, 50 years of the Dodge Super Bee, 50 years of the 340 engine, 50 years of the Hemi Dart and Barracuda and 25 years of the LH platform. A limited edition die-cast A12 Road Runner will be available to make that celebration even better. There's also the always popular Mopar Survivor display and wide array of special guests too.Guests include the Ramchargers and Golden Commandos, Herb McCandless, Linda Vaughn of Hurst fame and of course Chrysler themselves. Speaking of the McCandless family, the McCandless Antique Auto collection will feature some of the finest cars including a display of convertibles from the Forward Look era. The Mopar garage always anchors a massive portion of the midway and they do their best to not only showcase their top products, but also feature a variety of show vehicles by canvasing the field to find owners of cars and trucks to interview and share their stories via Dodge and Mopar's official social media channels.Cars and trucks don't just sit on the showfield, they compete too. There are a few automotive competitions that always draw a crowd. Those competitions include the real street autocross shootout, thrill rides with Dodge and even the burnout contest. Other activities include the Daisy Duke contest and walk-arounds of the latest offerings from Dodge. In addition to the new vehicles, we also offer seminars to help you learn more about older Mopars too. Our most popular seminar last year was also our newest called the Restorers Roundtable. We brought in the best Mopar restorers in the business to answer YOUR questions to help you get over that hump with your project. Based on that popularity, it is back for 2018.Another added bonus with your paid admission to the Chrysler Nationals is free walk-in access to the Hurst Nationals. This event is held just across the street at our Carlisle Expo Center where you'll find an outdoor show field and an air-conditioned, indoor invitational display. This is open to all Hurst-equipped vehicles. While it might not be an all-Mopar event, it is free with your Chrysler Nationals admission and if you'd rather not walk, we'll even take you there on our free shuttle. The Hurst Nationals is Friday and Saturday only.There is so much to see and do at this show that three days simply can't accommodate it all. Much of the fun rolls into the evenings such as the Mopar Hall of Fame on Saturday where we'll honor the 2018 inductees. Many Mopar enthusiast will converge on Carlisle earlier in the week. The demand for all things Mopar is such that the Mopar Rebellion car club will once again host its annual event kick-off party at the Carlisle Expo Center. This party starts at about 4 p.m. on July 12 and hosts a few hundred cars. In addition, there's BBQ, a DJ and more.The kick-off party is FREE for guests and for event weekend itself, tickets and complete details are available online now at www.CarlisleEvents.com. Further, anyone looking to secure a swap meet space at the world's largest all-Mopar themed swap meet, the Carlisle Events office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Would be vendors should call 717-243-7855.