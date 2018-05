Moving Henry - Short Film Explores Emotions of Fear Stemming from Las Vegas Tragedy

Screening of Short Film - Saturday, May 5, 2018 - Beverly Hills

--Inspired by the shocking event that took place in Las Vegas this past October, comes a short film that explores the overwhelming emotions of fear, shock, terror, desperation and helplessness in response to the chaos and destruction that ensued.Meet Henry. A young boy suddenly struck by the harsh realities of today's society. As he hopelessly gazes into the flickering images of violence and terror that projects onto his television screen, he becomes growingly weary of the ongoing tragedy. The deafening white noise from the television pulls him away from reality as he morphs into a deep trance where he emerges in a parallel universe. Here, Henry tries to escape the chaos, but instead he is forced to confront his own emotions in an attempt to grasp the gravity of the disorder.Join us on Saturday, May 5at 3pm, 8670 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, for the IDTV World premiere of Moving Henry and an afternoon Q&A with the cast and crew as they talk about becoming a part of the movement to make this world a safer environment.Produced by J. BrinsonChoreographed by Sarah BrinsonPresented by Coal Harbour PicturesRSVP to mindi@blackandbluestar.com To view trailer, please visit: www.movinghenry.com To set up an interview with J. Brinson or Sarah Brinson, please contactpublicistMindi Sue Black, black & blue star, 310/924.5651, mindi@blackandbluestar.com