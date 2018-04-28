 
News By Tag
* Becca Stevens
* North Carolina
* Live Concert
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Asheville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
April 2018
302928


The Beyond The Lyrics® Tour At Isis Music Hall In Asheville, North Carolina

Pop, Jazz, Soul and Appalachian Folk merge seamlessly in The Beyond The Lyrics® Tour with Becca Stevens featuring special guest Cecily at Isis Music Hall on Friday, June 15, 2018.
 
 
BTL 2018 Tour with Becca Stevens and Cecily
BTL 2018 Tour with Becca Stevens and Cecily
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Becca Stevens
* North Carolina
* Live Concert

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Asheville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - May 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Singer and multi-instrumentalist Becca Stevens, along with special guest Cecily will perform at Isis Music Hall, 743 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC on Friday June 15th, show time 7:00PM to 9:00PM.

The Beyond The Lyrics® Tour is a mini tour created as an extension of an award-winning musical entertainment television show created in 2013 of the same name. Beyond The Lyrics® is produced through the facilities of Arlington Independent Media in Arlington, VA.

North Carolina bred, Brooklyn based singer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Becca Stevens has already received copious praise from the likes of The New York Times and Downbeat magazine, being named their 2017 Rising Star Female Vocalist. Drawing upon elements of pop, indie-rock, jazz, and traditional Appalachian folk, Stevens has been hailed for her unique ability to craft exquisite compositions both for her own band, and for artists who run the gamut of genre from the legendary David Crosby, to singer José James to classical pianist Timo Andres. Stevens has toured the world with her band and collaborated with the likes of: Brad Mehldau, Esperanza Spalding, Billy Childs, Ambrose Akinmusire, Jacob Collier, Vijay Iyer and many others. In 2015, Perfect Animal, the highly anticipated follow up to Weightless (Sunnyside), produced by engineer Scott Solter was released on Universal Music Classics. Becca's music is featured on the latest Snarky Puppy Family Dinner Vol 2. and she released her latest album Regina in March 2017 Featuring Laura Mvula, Jacob Collier, David Crosby and produced by Troy Miller (Gregory Porter, Laura Mvula, Amy Winehouse) and Co-produced by Michael League of Snarky Puppy.

Regina is a tribute to strong women and figures in literature, history and legend as well as her personal life (Ophelia, Venus, Elizabeth I, her Grandmother) with various songs inspired by the regal and divine nature surrounding that word as well as Regina as a voice, like a trusted friend or an alter ego. Stevens' style has always evaded categorization, and with Regina, even more so. One hears pop, rock, R&B and funk side-by-side with traditional Appalachian and British folk, classical, world music, and jazz. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd9Pty7f6v8



The innovative Japanese designer Koshiro Ebata (Lady Gaga, Dior, Louis Vuitton) designs the look for her album and videos. This is the first album under Becca Stevens rather than Becca Stevens Band and marks a clear new direction in cementing her career as one of the most important, authentic and talented singer songwriters of a generation.

Cecily brings her own vulnerability to each song, telling her story, and hopes that, at the end, the audience feels vulnerable enough to tell their own stories.

Cecily is a vocalist and songwriter whose sweet soprano and honest lyrics have garnered attention and loyal fans not only in her native Washington, DC, but also up and down the East Coast. Unmoved by passing trends, Cecily's sound is rooted in a deep appreciation for mid-century soul and jazz, 90's R&B, and re-imagined folk music. She has drawn comparisons to artists as distinct as Deniece Williams, Brandy, Corinne Bailey-Rae and Minnie Riperton.

Cecily has graced many stages and performed in front of audiences as large as 30,000. She has opened for Grammy Award winning jazz and soul artists Gregory Porter, R&B stars Johnny Gill, Kenny Lattimore, Elle Varner and alternative soul pioneer Bilal. Beyond her hometown, she's performed in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, Richmond, Charlotte and New York City.

In her youth, Cecily spent more than ten years studying voice, primarily at the Peabody Institute, as well as singing in church and school gospel choirs, classical choruses, and a cappella groups. A 2012 graduate of Swarthmore College, with a degree in Political Science and Black Studies, Cecily's passion for performing and writing led her to make music her career.

Cecily's self-titled 2015 debut EP included work produced by legendary Grammy Award winning producer and arranger Benjamin Wright, and co-written by famed songwriter and singer Vaneese Thomas, as well as DC rap legend tabi Bonney. SingersRoom.com's review of the EP described Cecily's work as "soothing and nostalgic."

Cecily is currently a Strathmore-Artist-in-Residence, releases her first full album on May 4th and will present her album release concert at The Strathmore Mansion on May 9th.

Come out, bring a few friends and be prepared to be mesmerized by these two ladies. You don't want to miss this show!

Show Times: Friday, June 15th, 2018 at  7PM, $15 in advance--$15 at the door
Doors open at 5PM.

Location: Isis Music Hall Lounge, 743 Haywood Road, (Asheville, North Carolina 28806). 828.575.2737. http://isisasheville.com/event/beyond-lyrics-tour-acousti...

Web: Visit Becca Stevens on the Web at: http://www.beccastevens.com
         Visit Cecily on the Web at http://www.cecilymusic.com

Contact: Sherri Thompson, Viola's Babygirl's Ventures, LLC, (240.509.0913), sherri@violasbabygirlventures.com www.violasbabygirlventures.com
-------------------------------------

Contact
Sherri Thompson
***@violasbabygirlventures.com
End
Source:Viola's Babygirl's Ventures
Email:***@violasbabygirlventures.com Email Verified
Tags:Becca Stevens, North Carolina, Live Concert
Industry:Music
Location:Asheville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Viola's Babygirl's Ventures, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share