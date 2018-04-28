News By Tag
The Beyond The Lyrics® Tour At Isis Music Hall In Asheville, North Carolina
Pop, Jazz, Soul and Appalachian Folk merge seamlessly in The Beyond The Lyrics® Tour with Becca Stevens featuring special guest Cecily at Isis Music Hall on Friday, June 15, 2018.
The Beyond The Lyrics® Tour is a mini tour created as an extension of an award-winning musical entertainment television show created in 2013 of the same name. Beyond The Lyrics® is produced through the facilities of Arlington Independent Media in Arlington, VA.
North Carolina bred, Brooklyn based singer/composer/
Regina is a tribute to strong women and figures in literature, history and legend as well as her personal life (Ophelia, Venus, Elizabeth I, her Grandmother)
The innovative Japanese designer Koshiro Ebata (Lady Gaga, Dior, Louis Vuitton) designs the look for her album and videos. This is the first album under Becca Stevens rather than Becca Stevens Band and marks a clear new direction in cementing her career as one of the most important, authentic and talented singer songwriters of a generation.
Cecily brings her own vulnerability to each song, telling her story, and hopes that, at the end, the audience feels vulnerable enough to tell their own stories.
Cecily is a vocalist and songwriter whose sweet soprano and honest lyrics have garnered attention and loyal fans not only in her native Washington, DC, but also up and down the East Coast. Unmoved by passing trends, Cecily's sound is rooted in a deep appreciation for mid-century soul and jazz, 90's R&B, and re-imagined folk music. She has drawn comparisons to artists as distinct as Deniece Williams, Brandy, Corinne Bailey-Rae and Minnie Riperton.
Cecily has graced many stages and performed in front of audiences as large as 30,000. She has opened for Grammy Award winning jazz and soul artists Gregory Porter, R&B stars Johnny Gill, Kenny Lattimore, Elle Varner and alternative soul pioneer Bilal. Beyond her hometown, she's performed in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, Richmond, Charlotte and New York City.
In her youth, Cecily spent more than ten years studying voice, primarily at the Peabody Institute, as well as singing in church and school gospel choirs, classical choruses, and a cappella groups. A 2012 graduate of Swarthmore College, with a degree in Political Science and Black Studies, Cecily's passion for performing and writing led her to make music her career.
Cecily's self-titled 2015 debut EP included work produced by legendary Grammy Award winning producer and arranger Benjamin Wright, and co-written by famed songwriter and singer Vaneese Thomas, as well as DC rap legend tabi Bonney. SingersRoom.com's review of the EP described Cecily's work as "soothing and nostalgic."
Cecily is currently a Strathmore-Artist-
Come out, bring a few friends and be prepared to be mesmerized by these two ladies. You don't want to miss this show!
Show Times: Friday, June 15th, 2018 at 7PM, $15 in advance--$15 at the door
Doors open at 5PM.
Location: Isis Music Hall Lounge, 743 Haywood Road, (Asheville, North Carolina 28806). 828.575.2737. http://isisasheville.com/
Web: Visit Becca Stevens on the Web at: http://www.beccastevens.com
Visit Cecily on the Web at http://www.cecilymusic.com
Contact: Sherri Thompson, Viola's Babygirl's Ventures, LLC, (240.509.0913)
