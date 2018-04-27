News By Tag
The Garden State Philharmonic closes their 62nd Season with an American Fanfare
When thinking of American classical music, it is only fitting to look at those who have inspired American composers and the genre's that have been born from it. Czech composer, Antonin Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, "From the New World," was primarily responsible for first putting American classical music on the map. When one listens to Dvořák's Symphony today, one can't help but hear music that sounds quintessentially American. Dvořák incorporates influences of Native American musical rhythms, African-American spirituals, and the wide-open spaces he encountered on a trip through America's heartland in the early 1890s in a work of beauty and relevance.
In honor of the centenary celebration of Leonard Bernstein, the Garden State Philharmonic will delight the audience with a timeless symphonic suite of West Side Story favorites including; I Feel Pretty, Maria, Something's Coming, Tonight, One Hand, One Heart, Cool, and America.
Rhapsody in Blue was a sensation at its premiere in 1924, winning Broadway composer George Gershwin near instant concert hall fame and putting American concert jazz music on the map. The Garden State Philharmonic is thrilled to feature piano soloist Karén Hakobyan. Hakobyan's artistry and passion will bring you to your feet as the Garden State Philharmonic's season reaches its exciting conclusion.
Described as "a musician of abundant gifts and bountiful ideas" by New York Concert Review, and "an immensely talented and dynamic performer" by Deseret Morning News, Armenian-American pianist and composer Karén Hakobyan has emerged as a versatile force on the international musical scene. Since his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 17, he has performed in major concert halls in Armenia, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, France, Japan and the United States. He is a top prizewinner of multiple international piano and composition competitions and holds degrees from the Manhattan School of Music, Mannes College of Music, and the University of Utah. Hakobyan has appeared as a soloist with many orchestras across several continents. His performances have been broadcasted on WQXR New York's Classical Radio Station, WMFT Chicago's Classical Radio Station, Argentine National Radio, Monterrey's (Mexico) Op. 102 Radio Station, and Armenian National Radio. He is the Founder and Artistic Director of Pegasus: The Orchestra based in New York.
Guest Conductor, Diane Wittry was recently named one of the "Top 30 Music Influencers"
Tickets may be purchased by contacting the Garden State Philharmonic Office: 732-255-0460 Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They may also be reserved on the Garden State Philharmonic website, http://www.gardenstatephilharmonic.org.
The Garden State Philharmonic Symphony Society, Inc. (GSP) is dedicated to a mission of maintaining and operating a professional symphony orchestra at the Jersey Shore; to giving concerts of cultural and educational value in and for the community; and to fostering such related activities that will encourage interest in and appreciation of music.
