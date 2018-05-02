News By Tag
St. Pete Pride Exhibits Paint the Town Rainbow
LGBTQ Artists John Gascot and Chad Mize Organize Pride Art Exhibits
St. Pete artists/curators Chad Mize and John Gascot feel that art should stand as a substantial element of Pride. They have partnered up to take the lead on organizing two of the major upcoming Pride-season art exhibits. Mize will host Pride and Joy at his newly-opened gallery, while Gascot will organize Pride Without Prejudice. They hope that in years to come more artful venues will join them in their efforts, creating a "Pride Art Walk" of sorts or even a self-guided tour of Pride exhibits for locals and visitors in the month of June.
Mize's Pride and Joy will be a celebration of life and living free featuring bright and colorful works by local and out of state LGBTQ+ artists. "I am happy to live in a city with such a strong LGBTQ presence. It's nice to celebrate the month of June for PRIDE, but I feel like in St Pete we celebrate our diversity every day!" he says.
Pride Without Prejudice will explore diversity in the LGBTQ community and beyond. The show will be held in two venues across the street from one another and feature expressions of LGBTQ Pride as well as touch on themes of gender, orientation and racial equality. "One show; two venues. So much pride we couldn't keep it under just one roof." Says Gascot of the upcoming event.
The artists feel that working together to promote each other's Pride projects simultaneously makes perfect sense. They see doing so as beneficial for all, stating that be it LGBTQ, Artist or anything other "We are all a part of one community here in St. Pete."
Both exhibits will run though the month of June. Pride and Joy will hold its opening reception on Friday, June 8, 7-11 pm and Pride Without Prejudice will hold its reception on Saturday, June 9, 6-9 pm for Second Saturday's Art Walk.
Pride & Joy
MIZE Gallery
689 Dr. MLK Jr. Street N.
St. Petersburg, FL
Opens: Friday, June 8, 7-11pm/Runs through June 2018
Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/
Pride Without Prejudice
Cider Press Café
601 Central Ave.
& The Emerald Bar
550 Central Ave.
St. Petersburg, FL
Opens: Saturday, June 9, 6-9pm/Runs through June 2018
Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/
John Gascot
***@gascot.com
727-313-2250
