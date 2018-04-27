 
News By Tag
* New Hire
* Corrugated
* Packaging
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Elkhart
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
April 2018
30292827

Welch Packaging Announces New Group Vice President

 
ELKHART, Ind. - May 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Continuing the quest for excellence requires top notch associates and leaders. In keeping with this quest Welch Packaging is pleased to announce its recent hire of Brian Haun who embodies the core values that Welch Packaging holds so dear.

Haun will join our team as Group Vice President in Elkhart, IN where Welch Packaging's home office is located. Haun comes to Welch with a wealth of experience in executive level management.  Most recently, he has led entrepreneurial, privately owned companies through various stages of family succession.  His prior experience included 19 years with Weyerhaeuser Company, during which time he ran numerous corrugated box plants, worked in a paper mill, and had responsibility for the Tri-Wall bulk packaging business.

At Welch Packaging, the belief that when people have a positive work environment they produce higher quality product is central to their manufacturing philosophy. Haun's prior experience in family oriented businesses combined with his expertise in fostering a positive work environment dovetails perfectly with Welch Packaging's core ideology.

Brian and his wife of 31 years, Carolyn, have two daughters and will be relocating to Elkhart from Maple Valley, Washington.

Welch Packaging is a designer and manufacturer of corrugated products for local customers, has 11 manufacturing locations and five distribution centers throughout the Midwest and is committed to making a difference in its customers' businesses, associates lives, and the communities in which it operates.

Visit Welch Packaging at http://www.WelchPkg.com

Contact
Welch Packaging
***@welchpkg.com
End
Source:
Email:***@welchpkg.com Email Verified
Tags:New Hire, Corrugated, Packaging
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Elkhart - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Welch Packaging News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share