Welch Packaging Announces New Group Vice President
Haun will join our team as Group Vice President in Elkhart, IN where Welch Packaging's home office is located. Haun comes to Welch with a wealth of experience in executive level management. Most recently, he has led entrepreneurial, privately owned companies through various stages of family succession. His prior experience included 19 years with Weyerhaeuser Company, during which time he ran numerous corrugated box plants, worked in a paper mill, and had responsibility for the Tri-Wall bulk packaging business.
At Welch Packaging, the belief that when people have a positive work environment they produce higher quality product is central to their manufacturing philosophy. Haun's prior experience in family oriented businesses combined with his expertise in fostering a positive work environment dovetails perfectly with Welch Packaging's core ideology.
Brian and his wife of 31 years, Carolyn, have two daughters and will be relocating to Elkhart from Maple Valley, Washington.
Welch Packaging is a designer and manufacturer of corrugated products for local customers, has 11 manufacturing locations and five distribution centers throughout the Midwest and is committed to making a difference in its customers' businesses, associates lives, and the communities in which it operates.
Visit Welch Packaging at http://www.WelchPkg.com
Welch Packaging
***@welchpkg.com
