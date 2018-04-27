News By Tag
Richard Kaglic, Tim Brightbill Speak at Decorative Hardwoods Association® Spring Conference
97th Annual Meeting and Spring Conference, May 6 – 8 on Kiawah Island, Highlights New Opportunities for Growth
Attendees will hear from an impressive lineup of speakers:
· Richard Kaglic of the Federal Reserve will discuss what to expect from tariffs and interest rates.
· Tim Brightbill of Wiley Rein will share what happens next with antidumping and countervailing duty cases for hardwood plywood and engineered wood flooring.
· Grace Jeffers, author, designer, and materials selection expert, will explore how buyers choose between real wood and laminates.
· Janice Dietz, HGTV contributor and award-winning designer, will reveal design trends in residential and commercial construction.
· Susanne Breitkopf and Grace Terpstra will talk about particular areas of high risk for illegal logging.
· Tim Adams of the South Carolina Forestry Commission will advise on maximizing forest resources.
· Mike Snow of the American Hardwood Export Council will focus on log exports and life-cycle assessments.
"Our industry is directly affected by the monetary and international trade policies of the current administration,"
The Decorative Hardwoods Association®
"We appreciate our many sponsors who made this event possible, particularly Clarke Veneers and Plywood, who has been our platinum sponsor for the past seven years," said Howlett.
For more information on the Decorative Hardwoods Association®
ABOUT DECORATIVE HARDWOODS ASSOCIATION®
Founded in 1921, the Decorative Hardwoods Association®
Contact
Sarah Jordan
Decorative Hardwoods Association
***@decorativehardwoods.org
