Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
April 2018
30292827


Richard Kaglic, Tim Brightbill Speak at Decorative Hardwoods Association® Spring Conference

97th Annual Meeting and Spring Conference, May 6 – 8 on Kiawah Island, Highlights New Opportunities for Growth
 
 
STERLING, Va. - May 2, 2018 - PRLog -- The Decorative Hardwoods Association® (formerly HPVA®) will host its 97th Annual Meeting and Spring Conference from Sunday, May 6 through Tuesday, May 8 at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. This year's conference highlights new opportunities for growth: how to leverage the economic changes that affect the decorative hardwoods industry, which design trends are most likely to prevail, and how to best maximize critical forest resources.

Attendees will hear from an impressive lineup of speakers:

·         Richard Kaglic of the Federal Reserve will discuss what to expect from tariffs and interest rates.

·         Tim Brightbill of Wiley Rein will share what happens next with antidumping and countervailing duty cases for hardwood plywood and engineered wood flooring.

·         Grace Jeffers, author, designer, and materials selection expert, will explore how buyers choose between real wood and laminates.

·         Janice Dietz, HGTV contributor and award-winning designer, will reveal design trends in residential and commercial construction.

·         Susanne Breitkopf and Grace Terpstra will talk about particular areas of high risk for illegal logging.

·         Tim Adams of the South Carolina Forestry Commission will advise on maximizing forest resources.

·         Mike Snow of the American Hardwood Export Council will focus on log exports and life-cycle assessments.

"Our industry is directly affected by the monetary and international trade policies of the current administration," said Kip Howlett, president of Decorative Hardwoods Association®. "Our members need to know what to expect."

The Decorative Hardwoods Association® designed the conference to allow for plenty of networking throughout the event so that attendees can strengthen current business relationships and meet potential buyers and suppliers. Participants will have the opportunity to golf the Osprey Point championship course and enjoy a coastal and reef fishing trip around offshore wrecks and local reefs. In addition, there will be special celebrations to honor the contributions of Reggie Hubbard and Kris York.

"We appreciate our many sponsors who made this event possible, particularly Clarke Veneers and Plywood, who has been our platinum sponsor for the past seven years," said Howlett.

For more information on the Decorative Hardwoods Association® 97th Annual Meeting and Spring Conference or to register for the event, see www.decorativehardwoods.org/events/2018-dha-spring-conference.

ABOUT DECORATIVE HARDWOODS ASSOCIATION®

Founded in 1921, the Decorative Hardwoods Association®, formerly known as Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association®, represents the hardwood plywood, hardwood veneer, and engineered hardwood flooring industries. Members of the Decorative Hardwoods Association® produce 90% of the hardwood plywood stock panels and hardwood veneer manufactured in North America. The association's mission is to educate and provide the resources that will help buyers make informed decisions when choosing quality hardwood products. To learn more about the Decorative Hardwoods Association®, visit www.decorativehardwoods.org.

Click to Share