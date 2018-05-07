News By Tag
Threatcare CEO Marcus Carey Announced as Keynote Speaker at ISC2 Secure Summit DC 2018
Marcus Carey will be the government keynote speaker at ISC2's Secure Summit DC.
Carey's speech is titled "If I Only Had a Brain", and will relate his cybersecurity experiences to the movie The Wizard of Oz, using it's characters to explain what he has learned over his career in the space. Carey is the featured government keynote speaker at the event.
ISC2's Secure Summit DC is a an annual information security conference in the Washington, DC Metro area.
Carey will be speaking at the following place and time:
ISC2 Secure Summit DC
May 7th, 2018 at 12:10-1:00PM
MGM National Harbor
Salon A
101 MGM National Ave
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
About Threatcare
Threatcare helps organizations build, measure, and maintain cybersecurity. Threatcare offers product (Violet) and strategic services (penetration tests, incident response).
Threatcare's is the creator of Violet, a security assessment platform that offers BAS Technology (Breach and Attack Simulation Technology) allowing security teams, incident responders, and network forensic practitioners to reduce their attack surface by continuously monitoring their cybersecurity posture through continuous penetration testing.
You can learn more about Threatcare at https://www.threatcare.com
About (ISC)² Secure Summit DC
(ISC)² Secure Summit DC evolved from (ISC)² CyberSecureGov to assemble the best minds in cybersecurity for two days of insightful discussions, workshops and best-practices sharing. The goal of our event is to equip security leaders to tackle today's threats, arm them with the knowledge, tools, and expertise to protect their organizations and advance their careers.
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. (ISC)² is best known for the acclaimed CISSP®.
You can learn more about (ISC)² at https://www.isc2.org
Contact
Robert Willis
***@threatcare.com
