 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* Threatcare
* Infosec
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
April 2018
302928

Threatcare CEO Marcus Carey Announced as Keynote Speaker at ISC2 Secure Summit DC 2018

Marcus Carey will be the government keynote speaker at ISC2's Secure Summit DC.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cybersecurity
Threatcare
Infosec

Industry:
Security

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Events

WASHINGTON - May 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Threatcare, a leader in proactive cybersecurity, today announces Marcus Carey, their founder and CEO, will be the government keynote speaker at ISC2's Secure Summit DC, happening May 7-8th, 2018 in the Washington, DC Metro area.

Carey's speech is titled "If I Only Had a Brain", and will relate his cybersecurity experiences to the movie The Wizard of Oz, using it's characters to explain what he has learned over his career in the space. Carey is the featured government keynote speaker at the event.

ISC2's Secure Summit DC is a an annual information security conference in the Washington, DC Metro area.

Carey will be speaking at the following place and time:

ISC2 Secure Summit DC
May 7th, 2018 at 12:10-1:00PM
MGM National Harbor
Salon A
101 MGM National Ave
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

About Threatcare

Threatcare helps organizations build, measure, and maintain cybersecurity. Threatcare offers product (Violet) and strategic services (penetration tests, incident response).

Threatcare's is the creator of Violet, a security assessment platform that offers BAS Technology (Breach and Attack Simulation Technology) allowing security teams, incident responders, and network forensic practitioners to reduce their attack surface by continuously monitoring their cybersecurity posture through continuous penetration testing.

You can learn more about Threatcare at https://www.threatcare.com

About (ISC)² Secure Summit DC

(ISC)² Secure Summit DC evolved from (ISC)² CyberSecureGov to assemble the best minds in cybersecurity for two days of insightful discussions, workshops and best-practices sharing. The goal of our event is to equip security leaders to tackle today's threats, arm them with the knowledge, tools, and expertise to protect their organizations and advance their careers.

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. (ISC)² is best known for the acclaimed CISSP®.

You can learn more about (ISC)² at https://www.isc2.org

Contact
Robert Willis
***@threatcare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@threatcare.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity, Threatcare, Infosec
Industry:Security
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Threatcare PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share