Industry News





Dale Rhodes Releases the First Book in His "City On A Hill" Series

 
 
If Only
If Only
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - May 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of If Only by author, Dale P. Rhodes Sr.

Dale P. Rhodes, Sr. was born in central Virginia and still lives there today. He wrote poetry and short stories in high school. After graduation, however, his life became centered around work, bills, and parenthood, and writing was pushed to the back burner. The death of Dale's father stirred his pen to life again. If Only is his second book, and the first book in his City On A Hill series. Dale continues to write and hopes to have his fourth and fifth books coming to fruition in the near future.

In If Only, guardian angel, Thaniel, is struggling. His greatest weakness, his love for humans, is also his greatest strength. For centuries, he has cared for and looked after people, trying to lead them to God. Things are not working out the way he believes they should, and another funeral is more than he can bear. Failure looms over every step he takes, but things aren't always as they seem. Life goes on and Thaniel must as well.

"Are you ready for tomorrow, or are you oblivious to the dangers around you? Author Dale P. Rhodes Sr. explores each avenue of life in his novel, If Only, questioning the very fabric of human society: God and the devil, and heaven and hell. There are guardian angels among us, watching and guiding us. You only have to believe. –Author Gavin Hill

If Only can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com.

Follow JCP on Facebook.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~Broken Crow Ridge
P.O. Box 701
Johnson City, TN 37605
423.926.9983
www.jancarolpublishing.com
www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
