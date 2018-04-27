 
Pixel Starships releases huge Advanced Tactics expansion

 
DOCKLANDS, Australia - May 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Following the successful eSports Expansion comes Pixel Starships' second Expansion for 2018: Advanced Tactics. Melbourne-based developer SavySoda is set to release the expansion on 22 May 2018, and promises exciting new content.

This major update focuses on competitive play by supporting the wide variety of strategies employed by mid-high level players.

The new Starship Cloaking weapon makes your Starship invisible to opponents for short bursts of time, and new hull expansion modifications will allow you to carry additional cargo and weapons.

Crews can now work together in groups and gain unique passive abilities. The new biochemistry facility allows DNA extraction and construction of new items.

Advanced Tactics is the largest gameplay content expansion since launch with:

- Over 30 new crews

- Crews can now work together in Groups

- Over 50 new items

- Over 15 new room upgrades

- New Event based Single Missions

- New Achievements

- New Ship Cloaking Weapon

- New Starbase Weapons

- New Crew Passive Abilities

- New BioChemical Lab

- New Training Items

- New Alien Races

- Starship Hull Modifications

You can download Pixel Starships from the App Store or Google Play (Early Access).

Find out more information about the game on our website: https://www.pixelstarships.com/

