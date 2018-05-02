 
News By Tag
* Ultra HD TV
* Warranty Consultant
* In Home Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Casper
  Wyoming
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
April 2018
30292827


Warranty Consultant LLC Rolls Out New Service Programs

Warranty Consultant LLC Launches TV Installation for $99 nationwide and a host of new services for the marketplace.
 
 
logoebay
logoebay
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ultra HD TV
* Warranty Consultant
* In Home Service

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Casper - Wyoming - US

Subject:
* Products

CASPER, Wyo. - May 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Beginning Monday, Warranty Consultant LLC (TWC) will roll-out a new TV  installation service for consumers nationwide. Keeping with its commitment of offering a convenient and intuitive service experience, the new service will arrive just in time for the summer and provides additional value for busy consumers wanting to avoid the hassles that come with purchasing a new TV.

Ultra High-definition televisions led demand among all consumer electronics categories for the past year and continues to be a strong market with the price incentives in the area of Ultra HD and new OLED technologies.  Taking advantage of this increased popularity in UHD entertainment, Warranty Consultant's installation service is the latest in a lineup of existing services that compliment the company's service initiatives and customer service expectations.

"Our goal is to create an service experience for our clients – ensuring they are 100 percent satisfied with the services they receive," said Will McCusker,  President The Warranty Consultant LLC.

In partnership with our service partner, with more than 9000 technicians nationwide, TWC's nationwide TV installation service includes professional set-up, installation and demonstration. Checklists to  ensure all HD connections are working properly, cables are organized, wires are hidden and that all packaging materials are removed or discarded.

The Warranty Consultant's nationwide TV installation service includes the following options:

• TV set-up
• TV  on–wall installation
• Video game system set-up
• Home network set-up
• Amazon Alexa Setup
• Cell Phone Repairs All Models

To provide clients with added convenience and a unique service experience in cell phones, The Warranty Consultant is also launching  a full-service mobile solution service nationwide. Service Depot Link is a depot wireless service that enables Warranty Consultant LLC customers  to purchase mobile phones protection and activate contracts from the web for any carrier.  This web kiosk  for service provides clients with easy access and a guaranteed solution.

For More Information http://www.warrantyconsultant.com

About Warranty Consultant LLC

The Warranty Consultant LLC is a leading national consulting firm for  help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries. The firm has also has created specialized service contract programs for the consumer electronics, furniture, commercial point of sale and the renewable energy industries.

The  original firm was founded in 1997,  The Warranty Consultant works on program development, service management, business evaluations  and a variety of projects with our team members.

Media Contact
Will McCusker
info@warrantyconsultant.com
6843343094
End
Source:The Warranty Consultant LLC
Email:***@warrantyconsultant.com Email Verified
Tags:Ultra HD TV, Warranty Consultant, In Home Service
Industry:Consumer
Location:Casper - Wyoming - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2018
The Warranty Consultant News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share