Warranty Consultant LLC Rolls Out New Service Programs
Warranty Consultant LLC Launches TV Installation for $99 nationwide and a host of new services for the marketplace.
Ultra High-definition televisions led demand among all consumer electronics categories for the past year and continues to be a strong market with the price incentives in the area of Ultra HD and new OLED technologies. Taking advantage of this increased popularity in UHD entertainment, Warranty Consultant's installation service is the latest in a lineup of existing services that compliment the company's service initiatives and customer service expectations.
"Our goal is to create an service experience for our clients – ensuring they are 100 percent satisfied with the services they receive," said Will McCusker, President The Warranty Consultant LLC.
In partnership with our service partner, with more than 9000 technicians nationwide, TWC's nationwide TV installation service includes professional set-up, installation and demonstration. Checklists to ensure all HD connections are working properly, cables are organized, wires are hidden and that all packaging materials are removed or discarded.
The Warranty Consultant's nationwide TV installation service includes the following options:
• TV set-up
• TV on–wall installation
• Video game system set-up
• Home network set-up
• Amazon Alexa Setup
• Cell Phone Repairs All Models
To provide clients with added convenience and a unique service experience in cell phones, The Warranty Consultant is also launching a full-service mobile solution service nationwide. Service Depot Link is a depot wireless service that enables Warranty Consultant LLC customers to purchase mobile phones protection and activate contracts from the web for any carrier. This web kiosk for service provides clients with easy access and a guaranteed solution.
For More Information http://www.warrantyconsultant.com
About Warranty Consultant LLC
The Warranty Consultant LLC is a leading national consulting firm for help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries. The firm has also has created specialized service contract programs for the consumer electronics, furniture, commercial point of sale and the renewable energy industries.
The original firm was founded in 1997, The Warranty Consultant works on program development, service management, business evaluations and a variety of projects with our team members.
Media Contact
Will McCusker
info@warrantyconsultant.com
6843343094
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2018