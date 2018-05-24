News By Tag
The Dulanski Group Announces AIA Sessions for Premier Lighting Showcase in NYC
The Dulanksi Group announces a versatile line up of aia sessions during their premier lighting showcase to be held in NYC on May 23 & 24th.
"We feel it's important to provide specifiers in the Tri-State area an opportunity to stay current on the latest product advancements, as well as attend a variety of educational sessions in a more relaxed setting" commented Agency Principal, Valerie Sloan. "By hosting this event over the past 12 years, we have found that specifiers tend to prefer the smaller more intimate settings that we are able to provide with our "LIGHTSHOW" event. By offering AIA accredited educational sessions, we hope to provide architects, lighting designers, interior designers and students the opportunity to not only meet continued educational requirements but to also let them experience first-hand some of the latest product advancements from our manufacturers in a non-traditional trade show environment."
The Dulanski Group's Lighting Showcase - "LIGHTSHOW 2018" will have industry experts speaking on a variety of topics including Emergency Lighting Controls, Advanced Controls in the Modern Classroom, The Future of White Color Tuning, LED Optical Design, Tuneable Lighting in Healthcare Applications and The Solid State Lighting Revolution. The educational sessions will be held throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 12:00 noon each day. All sessions are eligible for Continuing Education Units (CEU) and are scheduled in three different sessions. In conjunction with the seminars, a special exposition is available for attendees to view the latest luminaires, controls and energy efficient designs and advancements from over 20 leading manufacturers from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for more information visit – http://www.dulanski.com or email lighting@dulanski.com
AIA PRESENTATIONS to include:
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23th
New Rules and New Tools for Emergency Lighting Control
Presented by ETC • 12:00 - 1:00 pm
Advanced Lighting and User Designed Controls for the Modern Classroom
Presented by Finelite • 1:30 - 2:30 pm
Spotlight Panel:
The Future of White Color Tuning in the New York City Marketplace
Presented by The Dulanski Group 5:00 - 7:00 pm
THURSDAY, MAY 24th
LED Optical Design: Advantages, Opportunities, and Challenges
Presented by A•Light • 12:00 - 1:00 pm
Tunable Lighting in Healthcare Applications
Presented by Visa Lighting • 1:30 - 2:30 pm
The Solid State of Lighting Revolution: LED 201
Presented by WAC Lighting • 5:00 - 6:00 pm
