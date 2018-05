The Dulanski Group Announces AIA Sessions for Premier Lighting Showcase in NYC

The Dulanksi Group announces a versatile line up of aia sessions during their premier lighting showcase to be held in NYC on May 23 & 24th.

The Dulanski Group's LightShow 2018 Announces CEU Sessions

Contact

The Dulanski Group

***@cfwevents.com The Dulanski Group

End

--of New York is proud to announce its versatile speaker line up and also notify attendees that event registration for their Lighting Showcase - "" is officially open. The private lighting event is dedicated to advancing the education of the Tri-State lighting community and showcasing the latest advancements from over 20 industry leading manufacturers. The Dulanski Group began hosting this bi-annual event in 2005 to offer the specifying community the opportunity to see the latest advancements in specification grade lighting and control products from a variety of domestic and international manufacturers in a smaller, more intimate setting." will take place in New York City in the Altman Building on Tuesday, May 23and Wednesday, May 24, 2018."We feel it's important to provide specifiers in the Tri-State area an opportunity to stay current on the latest product advancements, as well as attend a variety of educational sessions in a more relaxed setting" commented Agency Principal, Valerie Sloan. "By hosting this event over the past 12 years, we have found that specifiers tend to prefer the smaller more intimate settings that we are able to provide with our "LIGHTSHOW" event. By offering AIA accredited educational sessions, we hope to provide architects, lighting designers, interior designers and students the opportunity to not only meet continued educational requirements but to also let them experience first-hand some of the latest product advancements from our manufacturers in a non-traditional trade show environment."The Dulanski Group's Lighting Showcase - "will have industry experts speaking on a variety of topics including Emergency Lighting Controls, Advanced Controls in the Modern Classroom, The Future of White Color Tuning, LED Optical Design, Tuneable Lighting in Healthcare Applications and The Solid State Lighting Revolution. The educational sessions will be held throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 12:00 noon each day. All sessions are eligible for Continuing Education Units (CEU) and are scheduled in three different sessions. In conjunction with the seminars, a special exposition is available for attendees to view the latest luminaires, controls and energy efficient designs and advancements from over 20 leading manufacturers from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for more information visit – http://www.dulanski.com or email lighting@dulanski.com AIA PRESENTATIONS to include:WEDNESDAY, MAY 23thNew Rules and New Tools for Emergency Lighting ControlPresented by ETC • 12:00 - 1:00 pmAdvanced Lighting and User Designed Controls for the Modern ClassroomPresented by Finelite • 1:30 - 2:30 pmSpotlight Panel:The Future of White Color Tuning in the New York City MarketplacePresented by The Dulanski Group 5:00 - 7:00 pmTHURSDAY, MAY 24thLED Optical Design: Advantages, Opportunities, and ChallengesPresented by A•Light • 12:00 - 1:00 pmTunable Lighting in Healthcare ApplicationsPresented by Visa Lighting • 1:30 - 2:30 pmThe Solid State of Lighting Revolution: LED 201Presented by WAC Lighting • 5:00 - 6:00 pm