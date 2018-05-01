Surf Contest That Focuses On Building Environmental Awareness

Reduce Reuse Recycle Surf Off - Huntington Beach, California

-- DRAINS TO OCEAN is bringing back its unique Reduce Reuse Recycle Surf Off contest sponsored by Vans. The Surf Off includes; recycled and reclaimed surf trophies with trash collected from beach cleanups, an Eco Art show with silent auction, a raffle open to everyone with items donated by our sponsors, and a big bag of prizes for winners in each surf division.Event Details:May 19th – 9th St. Huntington Beach, CARRR Surf Off: 8am-4:30pmBeach Cleanup: 8am-12noonHands Across the Sand: 12noon-12:15pmNGO Q&A: Throughout the Day Eco-ArtShow/Awards/Live Music 6pm-11pmRegister at www.rrrsurfoff.com or 17th Street Board Shop in Huntington Beach. A donation of $30 to compete receives a free event t-shirt, snacks, refreshments and a one-year membership to DRAINS TO OCEAN.RRR SURF OFF: This one of a kind event will encourage beginner and advanced surfers to learn about ongoing issues of litter on our local city streets and beaches, that drains to our oceans. The RRR Surf Off is for people to enjoy a fun-filled beach day with their friends, and family. Divisions include Groms (11& under), Youth (12-16), Mens (open), Womens (open) Kneeboard (open) and Masters (45 & up). A public Beach Cleanup is scheduled at the event site from 8am-12noon.When contacted, Seth Matson, the event director of the Reduce Reuse Recycle Surf Contest said, "The last event that was held back in 2014, right here in the Surf City, was a big hit. Since then we have dedicated our time and effort to set up our new 501c-3 Non-Profit, DRAINS TO OCEAN, dedicated to keeping our environment clean by stopping pollution from flowing into rivers, lakes, and oceans. Our goal is to create awareness by educating the public and empowering local networks of active volunteers to participate in mountain, street and beach cleanups."He added, "We are super stoked to have Vans "Off the Wall" as our Main Sponsor for the event this year. Vans has done so much for the community and the environment through their sustainability program that supports art, music and action sports programs, plus it helps in reducing the environmental footprint of their operations and products. We felt that Vans was a perfect fit for the Reduce Reuse Recycle Surf Off and couldn't be happier for their support."EVENT PRIZES: Sponsors are donating cool eco prizes during the RRR Surf Off contest, which includes, shoes from Vans, reusable bottles from Hydroflask, reusable bags from Earthpack, organic surf wax from Matunas, green firelogs from Earth Log, reef friendly sunblock from Surf Yogis, bamboo toothbrushes from Sonora Refinery and cool paper straws from Aardvark, among others.EDUCATION: DRAINS TO OCEAN has invited other NGOs to speak via an ongoing Q&A throughout the day. Participants include Orange County Coastkeeper, the Sierra Club, Ocean Champions, Bolsa Chica Land Trust, OC Earth Stewards, Heirs to Our Oceans and more. Oceana will be doing their Hands Across the Sand from 12noon-12:15pm and the public is invited to join.D2O MEMBERSHIP: Avid surfer and HB local Liz Kampen-Speirs, who placed 3rd in last RRR Surf Off, a manager for UPS says, " At UPS, we are committed to supporting our communities and protecting our environment through community involvement and supporting non-profit organizations. I chose to support an organization I can trust to do the right thing with my donation. I would be nothing without the ocean, thank you DRAINS TO OCEAN for protecting it and keep doing what you do! I can't wait to compete again in the upcoming event!"An Eco Art show is scheduled the night of the event with local artists who have donated one or more Reduced, Reused, Recycled or Repurposed art to raise money for DRAINS TO OCEAN's programs.PARTICIPATION:Online bookings for the surfing event are currently open at www.rrrsurfoff.com and you can sign up in person at 17th Street Board Shop in downtown Huntington Beach.The general public is invited to come and join these events, along with their family and friends to help clean the beach, watch surfers compete throughout the day and enjoy some fun in the sun at the beach.Event Details:May 19th – 9th St. Huntington Beach,RRR Surf Off: 8am-4:00pmBeach Cleanup: 8am-12noonHands Across the Sand: 12noon-12:15pmNGO Q&A: Throughout the DayEco-Art Show/Awards/Live Music by Caliconscious:6pm-11pm (Cruisers Pizza on 5th St. Downtown HB)Press Contact:Seth Matson - PresidentDRAINS TO OCEAN - Protecting the Ocean, One Drain at a Timeinfo@drainstoocean.org**DRAINS TO OCEAN is a Non-Profit 501c3 tax-exempt organization. Federal Identification Number: 47-4001641[Photos Available]End