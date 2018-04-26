 
News By Tag
* Hro Today
* HRO Today Forum
* CHRO of the Year
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
April 2018
3029282726

HRO Today Announces Winners of the 2018 CHRO of the Year Awards

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hro Today
HRO Today Forum
CHRO of the Year

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

PHILADELPHIA - May 1, 2018 - PRLog -- HRO Today has announced the winners of its Chief Human Resource Officer of the Year Awards.

The winners in the following five categories were announced at the awards gala on April 30, 2018, at the HRO Today Forum North America in National Harbor, Maryland: non-profit, for profit – small and mid-size market, sustainable workforce, lifetime achievement, and for profit – large market.  All honorees were also recognized as Leaders of Distinction.

The five 2018 CHRO of the Year Awards winners are:

·         Lifetime Achievement Category: Matthew Owenby, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Aflac

·         For Profit – Large Market Category: Kevin Silva, EVP and CHRO, Voya Financial

·         Sustainable Workforce Category: Liz McAuliffe, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, T-Mobile US, Inc.

·         Non-Profit Category: Lorraine Booth, Chief Human Resources Officer, MemorialCare

·         For Profit – Small and Mid-size Market Category: Christine Esckilsen, Chief Human Capital Officer, Piper Jaffray

The 2018 CHRO of the Year Awards Leaders of Distinction are:

·         Karen Anderson, SVP, CHRO, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

·         Brian Boylan, EVP & CHRO, JDA Software, Inc.

·         Rudy Campoya, CHRO, Socorro Independent School District

·         Karen Crone, CHRO, Paycor

·         David M. Dart, SVP & CHRO, Veritas Technologies, LLC

·         Julie Fletcher, Chief Talent Officer, AMN Healthcare

·         Jim Hazboun, SVP, Corporate Services, Hyundai Capital America

·         Nikki Harland, SVP, HR, Paradies Lagardere

·         Chad Holman, CHRO, Varex Imaging Corp

·         Paula Just, CHRO, Health First

·         Max Langenkamp, Vice President of Human Resources, Cintas

·         Maria Smedley, VP, HR & Strategy, Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp

"We are pleased to recognize these winners and Leaders of Distinction for their dedication to developing talented workforces and their drive to provide impactful HR solutions that transform their organizations," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and HRO Today.  "The group of 2018 honorees was particularly impressive, and we offer congratulations to all for their accomplishments."

For more information about the HRO Today Forum North America, visit http://www.hrotodayforum.com, and for more information about the winners and Leaders of Distinction, visit http://hrotodayforum.com/chro-award-nomination-form.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry.  Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content.  Our No. 1 strength is our reach.  HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

Contact
Bill MacRae
***@sharedxpertise.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sharedxpertise.com
Posted By:***@sharedxpertise.com Email Verified
Tags:Hro Today, HRO Today Forum, CHRO of the Year
Industry:Human resources
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SharedXpertise PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share